Rep. Maxine Waters Applauds Megan Thee Stallion For NYT Essay

Megan Thee Stallion received a letter from representative Maxine Waters after she wrote a NYT essay entitled “Megan Thee Stallion: Why I Speak Up for Black Women,” and it dove into the her feelings about how Black women are disrespected and disregarded. The rapper used her recent experience as a victim of a violent incident as an example.

“I read the op-ed you wrote that appeared in The New York Times recently and I can’t thank you enough for bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States — but everywhere,” Waters wrote in her letter. “You are so right that Black women have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery. There is also this notion, which you touched upon, that we as Black women have the ability to bear a heavier burden than everyone else in this society.”

Meg posted the letter on social media.

“One of the highlights of my year was getting a letter from Congress Woman @repmaxinewaters. I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs!”

