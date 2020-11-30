CLOSE
News
HomeNewsLocal

Listen To The First Recording Of MLK’s ‘I Have A Dream’ In Rocky Mount

US-MLK MEMORIAL

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

Eight months before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington D.C., he spoke these words to a crowd of 1,800 people in a Rocky Mount gymnasium on November 27, 1962.

W. Jason Miller, Professor of English at North Carolina State University, found the recording, restored it and has now released it in a digital form.  Miller said it is the first documented moment King speaks the refrain from his “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I couldn’t believe Rocky Mount played this critical moment in this speech’s history, a speech that is the most recognizable speech in American history,” Miller said. “I was stunned after all the archives, letters and papers I’d gone through that this had happened.”

“This is the key evidence documenting Dr. King used Langston Hughes’s poems. Hearing Dr. King say these words, it was literally the kind of thing we talk about with hair standing up on your arms and chills going down your spine,” he said. “You’re back in that moment in time, a moment that is historical, poetic, transformative and critical to our nation’s history.”

 

Truly Mary Jane CBD Glow Serum

4 Serums You Need For The Fall

4 photos Launch gallery

4 Serums You Need For The Fall

Continue reading 4 Serums You Need For The Fall

4 Serums You Need For The Fall

If you're regularly washing and moisturizing your face each day, congratulations. We know in these times, sometimes just taking a shower feels like a chore, so if you're at least removing dirt and dead skin from your face morning and night and keeping your skin hydrated, you deserve a pat on the back. If you want to get a gold star, however, it's time to add a third element into the mix: serums. In short, serums are like super active skincare correctors. Typically, they are a silky oil- or gel-like product that contains high concentrations of certain agents to treat an issue -- or maintain a healthy, glowing complexion should you already be so lucky. There are serums that even skin tone and eliminate dark spots (like vitamin c); ones that reduce fine lines and wrinkles (retinol); others that add an extra layer of hydration to skin that's on the dryer side (hey hyaluronic acid); and even options to treat acne. The great thing is that in comparison to other treatments, say a mask, for example, they take five seconds to apply and stay on your face (and neck) all day and night to keep working their magic. Sounds pretty simple right? Putting a serum on might be easy peasy, but finding the best one for your skincare needs is a bit harder. Here are four serums we recommend layering between the cleansing and moisturizing step in your routine to help your skin flourish this fall.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

i have a dream , Martin Luther King jr. , mlk , Rocky Mount

Videos
Latest
Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Is Amazing
 3 days ago
11.27.20
20 items
Lori Harvey Spotted With Michael B. Jordan, Someone…
 3 days ago
11.27.20
10 Cozy Yet Stylish Lounge Wear Pieces You…
 4 days ago
11.27.20
Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About…
 4 days ago
11.27.20
A No-Knock Raid Was Executed On A Black…
 5 days ago
11.25.20
#NeverForget: Will Beyoncé Take Home All 9 Grammys…
 5 days ago
11.25.20
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Removed From Netflix At The Comedian’s…
 5 days ago
11.25.20
Burt’s Bees Issues An Apology After Offensive Holiday…
 5 days ago
11.25.20
The NAACP Won’t Let Daniel Cameron Forget How…
 6 days ago
11.24.20
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says Ice Cube Radio…
 6 days ago
11.24.20
10 Beauty Affirmations I’m Carrying With Me Into…
 6 days ago
11.24.20
Teamwork for preparation of healthy meal
{WATCH} Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Mini-Meatloaves With Roasted…
 6 days ago
11.23.20
Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out By Struggle MAGA Actor…
 6 days ago
11.24.20
15 items
Doja Cat Won Big At American Music Awards,…
 6 days ago
11.24.20
Close