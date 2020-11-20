Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was In Love As Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence

Bobby Brown Jr.‘s social media activity in the days before he was found dead this week has provided a glimpse into his mindstate as officials in California work to determine the cause of his death. In particular, a series of tweets centered on his girlfriend suggest he was deeply in love with a woman he affectionately referred to as “wifey” in one tweet he pinned to the top of his Twitter timeline just its past Sunday.
The relationship he shared with a woman identified as Anna Reed was coming into focus after she broke her silence following his death on Wednesday when he was found dead in his home in Los Angeles.
Earlier that same day, Brown tweeted about his dedication to Reed, suggesting he was monogamous and loyal to her.
If me and my girl can’t hit , I’m not hitting . 😋
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 18, 2020
Three days earlier, he tweeted three photos of the two of them and captioned the social media post with two words: “Wifey Alert.”
Wifey Alert pic.twitter.com/hFo4V0xA5E
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020
That was on the same day that Brown tweeted at Reed to declare, “I LOVE YOU.”
Hey @AnnaReed1998 I LOVE YOU.
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020
The feeling was obviously mutual as Reed took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn Brown’s death in a tweet that described him in part as “an angel” and her “soul mate.”
The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺
— babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020
Reed also tweeted a provocative photo of the two of them on Saturday.
My baby 💓 pic.twitter.com/Ot696U0dgF
— babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 14, 2020
Earlier that day, Reed suggested in a tweet that her relationship with Brown prompted “all his ex’s” to “keep hating.”
Imm be the reason all his ex’s keep hating
— babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 14, 2020
That seemed to be what Brown was referring to in a tweet he posted the next day that was accompanied by the hashtag, “happilytaken.”
Why is that when you cuff someone , girls start coming out the woodworks in they feelings ? Like —— WHERE DID THIS ENERGY COME FROM! 🤣 #respectfully #happilytaken
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020
Brown, a budding singer whose namesake father became and R&B superstar in the 1980s, was found dead by emergency medical technicians responding to a call Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear who notified the authorities. Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee told USA Today it didn’t appear that there was any evidence of foul play. TMZ reported Bobby Brown’s death first Wednesday evening.
He was apparently in the process of trying to launch his own successful singing career. Posts from his Instagram show he was prepping a music video for a song called “Say Something” back in September.
His music on streaming services dates back to 2018.
Madame Noire noted that “Bobby Brown Jr. was featured on the short-lived Bravo reality series Being Bobby Brown.”
Bobby Brown Jr. prompted recollections of the tragic deaths of his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown and her mother — his former step-mother — Whitney Houston. Bobbi Kristina was just 22 years old when she died. Their untimely deaths about three years apart were both caused by accidental drownings because of drug use.
Nick Gordon, the former fiancé of Bobbi Kristina, was ultimately found responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate. However, Gordon was found dead after overdosing on heroin earlier this year. He was only 30 years old.
Bobby Brown Jr. was very protective of Bobbi Kristina and wasn’t thrilled about all the attention he was receiving in the wake of his sister’s death. Back in 2015, he expressed his frustrations and grief over his sister’s death in a series of since-deleted tweets.
“People really dont give a fuck about you unless your relevant, and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows,” one tweet said.
“This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a fucking trending topic,” he wrote in another tweet.
He ultimately apologized for the tweets and explained in further detail his feelings behind the reaction to his sister’s death.
“My frustration wasn’t towards people giving me their condolences, it was the fact my followers increased a lot, I find it very morbid,” he tweeted before deleting that post, as well.
SEE ALSO:
Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To Know About Tragic Death Of Singer’s Son
Bobbi Kristina’s Oldest Brother: ‘My Sister Is Not A Trending Topic’
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
1. Bobby Brown Jr., 28
1 of 80
I’m heartbroken on this one. 💔— Natalie Y. B. (@i_Am_Natalie_B) November 19, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to Bobby Brown & family. Let’s pray for his strength because we all know he needs it at this time.
Bobby Brown Jr. had a special gift. Rest well and in paradise 🙏🏾🎶🌹 #BobbyBrownJr #RestInPeaceBobbyBrownJr pic.twitter.com/hKKNon56kt
2. Ben Watkins, "Masterchef Junior" contestant, 14
2 of 80
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family. Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. pic.twitter.com/85bEehXlgM— MasterChef Junior (@MasterChefJrFOX) November 18, 2020
3. Drew Days III, pioneering legal scholar, 793 of 80
4. Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, 86
4 of 80
Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School. pic.twitter.com/AMvcxsWbJu— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 11, 2020
5. Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor who advised TrumpSource:Getty 5 of 80
6. Johnny Nash, chart-topping singer, 80
6 of 80
In 1972 Johnny Nash had this million seller that became a classic that would be know by many generations to follow. A Texas native, Nash met Bob Marley in the 60s and he became one of the early non-Jamaican singers to do Reggae music. RIP pic.twitter.com/j5qRKTegoU— Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) October 7, 2020
7. Gale Sayers, former Chicago Bears star and football legend, 77Source:Getty 7 of 80
8. Pamela Hutchinson, singer, 61Source:Getty 8 of 80
9. Steve Carter, playwright, 90
9 of 80
DG mourns the loss of longtime member Steve Carter, who joined the Guild in 1978. An advocate, teacher, and leading writer of the Negro Ensemble Company, he was the first playwright in residence @victorygardens. May he rest in power. https://t.co/czQ27UtSYA pic.twitter.com/wXv8ivDEhL— Dramatists Guild (@dramatistsguild) September 18, 2020
10. Roy Hammond, singer, 81
10 of 80
R.I.P. Roy Charles HAMMOND (1939-2020), better known as Roy C, American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive.— In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) September 17, 2020
He was best known for his 1965 hit, "Shotgun Wedding" and for his 1973 single "Impeach the President", later sampled by many hip-hop artists. pic.twitter.com/toKsZPRcSx
11. Toots Hibbert, reggae singer, 77Source:Getty 11 of 80
12. Lou Brock, baseball legend, 81
12 of 80
- 6x All-Star— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 6, 2020
- 2x World Series champion
- 3,023 career hits
- 938 career stolen bases
- 1985 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
A baseball legend.
RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/T3p93FJ998
13. Sylvester Francis, cultural historian, 73Source:YouTube/Mike Yearling 13 of 80
14. James S. Jackson, psychologist
14 of 80
It is with great sadness that I announce that James S. Jackson has passed. He was the Founder of the Program for Research on Black Americans. He was a mentor to numerous junior scholars who have become Deans, Department Chairs, Endowed Professors, and leaders in their fields. pic.twitter.com/sZmzAoCvlh— PRBA (@PRBA_ISR) September 2, 2020
15. John Thompson, basketball coaching legend, 78Source:Getty 15 of 80
16. Chadwick Boseman, actor, 43Source:WENN 16 of 80
17. Chi Chi DeVayne, reality TV star, 34Source:Getty 17 of 80
18. Bob Ryland, first Black tennis pro, 100
18 of 80
Bob Ryland has passed away at the age of 100— Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) August 4, 2020
He was the 1st African American man to play professional #tennis, helping pave the way for other legends of the game. His strength, resilience & passion for tennis was outdone only by the love he showed for others. via @USPTA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/tBhEEhihCa
19. James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris, former pro wrestler, 7019 of 80
20. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, 74
20 of 80
Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.https://t.co/DPXjCGEKSd— NewsOne (@newsone) July 30, 2020
21. Stanley Robinson, former college basketball star, 32
21 of 80
The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK
22. John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime Congressman, 80Source:Getty 22 of 80
23. Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights pioneer associated with Martin Luther King, 95Source:Getty 23 of 80
24. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 39
24 of 80
The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020
25. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 25 of 80
26. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 91
26 of 80
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— ShawnYancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
27. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 27 of 80
28. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 28 of 80
29. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 29 of 80
30. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 86
30 of 80
We mourn the passing of former Councilman Fred L. Davis. His legacy is marked by his contributions to Memphis civil rights movements as he remains to be a pillar of justice for our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/M5TwP7r3vh— mem_council (@MEM_Council) May 12, 2020
31. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 47
31 of 80
The Igbo Conference team is sad to announce the death of TY Chijioke (Ben Chijioke), the Nigerian UK Rapper . He had been battling with COVID-19 and it was thought that he’d overcome the worst having emerged from intensive care last month. Sadly, the virus claimed his life. RIP pic.twitter.com/YMRksXq9lY— Ejiofor Michaels (@EjioforMichaels) May 8, 2020
32. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 32 of 80
33. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 71
33 of 80
Saddened to learn of the passing of an all-time #ColumbiaMBB great, Heyward Dotson '70CC last week. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. #RoarLionRoar— Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) May 4, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/B1kbIkaxPe pic.twitter.com/nHjrZ4EKOJ
34. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 34 of 80
35. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 35 of 80
36. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 36 of 80
37. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 37 of 80
38. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 38 of 80
39. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 83
39 of 80
Today, we mourn the loss of Al Edwards, a trailblazer who spent his career uplifting Black voices. He was the driving force behind making Juneteenth a state holiday. His countless contributions to our state, and to our Democratic movement, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/5TB7n40ziG— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 29, 2020
40. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 51
40 of 80
Rest In Peace Stezo #stezo #crazynoise pic.twitter.com/OmEMIEgquL— Underground P.A. (@UndergroundPA) April 30, 2020
41. Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, reality TV star, 3441 of 80
42. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 54
42 of 80
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
43. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6943 of 80
44. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 71
44 of 80
In memoriam Cheryl A. Wall (1948-2020). pic.twitter.com/tMk97aPR8y— AC Fick (@acfick72) April 22, 2020
45. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
45 of 80
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
46. Grace F. Edwards, author, 87
46 of 80
We are sad to announce Ms. Grace F. Edwards, long-time Director and Secretary Emeritus of the Harlem Writers Guild passed away on Feb. 28th, 2020 from natural causes. Plans for a memorial service have been delayed amid the pandemic.@harlemwritershttps://t.co/715hR93MyO— Eartha Watts Hicks publisher of Earthatone Books (@Earthatone) April 13, 2020
47. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 83
47 of 80
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
48. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 48 of 80
49. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 25
49 of 80
Rapper Chynna Rogers has passed away of an apparent overdose at the age of 25. We send our deepest condolences to her family and those affected by her passing. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nJ3FfVlkTv— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 9, 2020
50. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
50 of 80
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
51. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 51 of 80
52. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 84
52 of 80
Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020
53. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 53 of 80
54. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 54 of 80
55. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 55 of 80
56. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 56 of 80
57. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi
57 of 80
I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Emma Cooper-Harris. A community organizer at heart, Emma was a civil rights icon in Mississippi. Among her many roles, Emma was the first African American Mayor of Anguilla from 2001 until 2005. pic.twitter.com/VI8sa8lOHA— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) March 28, 2020
58. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 58 of 80
59. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 95
59 of 80
The Rev. Darius L. Swann has died. He and his wife were lead plaintiffs in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the 1971 Supreme Court case that upheld busing as a tool for desegregating schools.— April D. Bethea (@AprilBethea) March 24, 2020
Obituary via @harrisondsmith https://t.co/CQHtRyMmlq
60. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 50
60 of 80
This clip will show you the giant heart of Airickca Gordon-Taylor (cousin of Emmett Till). Wherever other families lost loved ones to police violence, she came to support. This is April 4, 2018 in support of family of #JustusHowell, shot in back same day as Walter Scott RIPAGT pic.twitter.com/ltGyKMohmC— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 22, 2020
61. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 61 of 80
62. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 62 of 80
63. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 63 of 80
64. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 40
64 of 80
Josie Harris, who was Mayweather’s longtime girlfriend, died Monday night, according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old woman was found in her car at her home in the town of Valencia.https://t.co/kbLoHZTLOl— NewsOne (@newsone) March 11, 2020
65. Barbara Neely, author, 78
65 of 80
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Barbara Neely passed away earlier this week. She was recently named the 2020 Grandmaster by the Mystery Writers of America & is best known as author of the groundbreaking Blanche White mystery series, which we are honored to publish. pic.twitter.com/tqwQkcYUbR— Brash Books (@BrashBooks) March 8, 2020
66. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 35
66 of 80
67. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 67 of 80
68. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 68 of 80
69. Katherine Johnson, 101
69 of 80
Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020
70. B. Smith, 70
70 of 80
B. Smith, famed restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, has died at age 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. https://t.co/4Vz54NesOD— NewsOne (@newsone) February 23, 2020
71. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 71 of 80
72. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 72 of 80
73. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 73 of 80
74. Isadora Perkins-Boyd, 'Super-Centenarian,' 11174 of 80
75. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 93
75 of 80
A statement from Mayor John Cranley on the passing of former federal judge and civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones (photo credit: Cincinnati Enquirer) pic.twitter.com/bo2mOmRthK— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) January 26, 2020
76. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 76 of 80
77. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 77 of 80
78. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 78 of 80
79. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 71
79 of 80
The Sports Task Force on the passing of Roscoe Nance, a sports journalism legend: pic.twitter.com/E1Pp8FybTM— NABJSports (@NABJSports) January 10, 2020
80. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 80 of 80
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was In Love As Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence was originally published on newsone.com