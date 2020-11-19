Mother Mourns The Death OF Her NC College Student

Sunday, Jalen Scott Dunston, 18 a student of nursing in the College of Health and Human Sciences at North Carolina A & T became a victim of a shooting that took place at a party near the campus of North Carolina A&T.

His mother Erika Jones, said she agreed to let him go to the party to celebrate his good grades.

“My soul is going to hurt for the rest of my life,” Jones told ABC 11.

It was reported there was a second victim, that suffered injuries, but in ‘stable condition’.

The university released the following statement:

“The North Carolina A&T State University community is mourning the death today of student Jalen Dunston, who died early Sunday morning, Nov. 15. He was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jalen’s death is under investigation by Greensboro Police Department. North Carolina A&T will provide no further comment so as not to interfere with that inquiry.

Jalen’s death is a great loss to the university community. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his parents, friends, and family. At this time, a funeral or memorial service has not been scheduled.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to please contact the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

