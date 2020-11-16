Sinbad Is In Recovery From A Recent Stroke

Monday, Sinbad‘s family reported to the Associated Press, that the legendary stand-up comedian and actor is recovering from a stroke.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband, and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement.

Sinbad is known best for his comedic timing on the stage and on some of our favorite shows and movies like A Different World, Good Burger, Jingle All The Way, House Guest, Rel, The Sindbad Show, and his stand-up specials like Sinbad: Son of a Preacher Man

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you”, the statement continued.

