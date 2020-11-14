Get Your Tix For These Holiday Drive-In Movies

Raleigh Parks is excited to announce a brand-new drive-in movie experience, Festive Flix, coming the first two weekends of December!
Moviegoers of all ages will enjoy seeing their favorite holiday classics on the big screen. Refreshments will be available for purchase at one of our food trucks.
Tickets are $5 per car and can be pre-purchased online at reclink.raleighnc.gov using the barcode listed below.
We ask that all patrons follow social distancing guidelines and safety protocol. Guests are required to wear masks when leaving their designated parking space.
Festive Flix Full Schedule
Friday, December 4 – The Grinch
- Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh
- Gate Opens: 5:30 p.m.
- Movie Start Time: 7 p.m.
- Rating: PG
- This movie will be available in English and Spanish.
- Barcode: 269680
Saturday, December 5 – Elf
- Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh
- Gate Opens: 5:30 p.m.
- Movie Start Time: 7 p.m.
- Rating: PG
- Barcode: 269681
Friday, December 11 – It’s a Wonderful Life
- Location: Anderson Point Park, 20 Anderson Point Dr, Raleigh
- Gate Opens: 5:30 p.m.
- Movie Start Time: 7 p.m.
- Rating: PG
- Barcode: 269682
Saturday, December 12 – The Polar Express
- Location: Anderson Point Park, 20 Anderson Point Dr, Raleigh
- Gate Opens: 5:30 p.m.
- Movie Start Time: 7 p.m.
- Rating: G
- Barcode: 269683
How to Register Online
- Go to reclink.raleighnc.gov
- Click on the green “Login” button in the top right of the page
- Enter in your Login number and Pin number
- Don’t have an account? Click the “Create an Account” link to the left of the login button
- Unsure of your login, please email megan.jones@raleighnc.gov
- Once logged in, enter the barcode for the date you’d like to attend in the white search bar in the middle of the page
- At the top of the page, please use the drop-down option next to “Client” to select the adult that will be attending the event
- Click the “Add” button on the right of the page. As a reminder, you will only need one registration per car.
- Click the blue “Go to checkout” button in the pop up to complete your registration
