LeVar Burton As The Next “Jeopardy” Host??

Star Trek: Mission New York - Day 2

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

People are starting to wonder who could possible fill the shoes of the beloved gameshow host Alex Trebek. And one of the names mentioned is getting lots of attention.

LeVar Burton.

A petition to make the actor Trebek’s replacement is gaining traction. The petition reads: “Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds. This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!”

Almost 50,000 people have signed the petition. At word has gotten back to Burton.

The actor tweeted: Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!

