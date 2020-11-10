CLOSE
Blue Ivy Has Made It Clear That She’s Capable Of Making Her Own Money

HAIR LOVE

Source: Sony Pictures / Sony

Writer Matthew Cherry tweeted a link and sample of the audio version of his children’s book illustrated by Vashti Harrison featuring narration by Blue Ivy Carter.

The animated short version of the book won an Academy Award earlier this year.

Publisher’s Summary

Zuri’s hair has a mind of its own. It kinks, coils, and curls every which way. Zuri knows it’s beautiful. When Daddy steps in to style it for an extra special occasion, he has a lot to learn. But he LOVES his Zuri, and he’ll do anything to make her – and her hair – happy. Tender and empowering, Hair Love is an ode to loving your natural hair – and a celebration of daddies and daughters everywhere.

 

Blue Ivy Carter , Hair Love

