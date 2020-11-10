CLOSE
News
HomeNews

It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Stimulus Check If You Don’t Normally File Taxes

Money Scam

Source: Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images / Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images

 

November 21 at 3 p.m. ET Deadline to Request Your Economic Impact Payment

If you did not:

  • file a 2019 federal tax return,
  • get an Economic Impact Payment,
  • register for an Economic Impact Payment already.

Then, use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here by November 21 to register for your payment.

For details, see Topic B: Requesting My Economic Impact Payment.

Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Department of Veteran Affairs benefit recipients who already received a $1,200 payment now have until November 21 to register for a payment for their spouse or qualifying child.

For details, see Topic H: Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Department of Veteran Affairs benefit recipients.

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here is a free IRS tool that allows you to easily and quickly provide us the necessary information about yourself and your family. We will use this information to determine your eligibility and payment amount and send you an Economic Impact Payment.

Who is eligible for the Economic Impact Payment?

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualifying resident aliens who:

  • Have a valid Social Security number,
  • Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and
  • Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Who should use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here to provide information to receive the Economic Impact Payment?

Use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool if you do not normally and are not planning to file a federal income tax return for 2019 for any reason including:

  • Your income is less than $12,200
  • You’re married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400
  • You have no income

Do NOT use this tool if you will be filing a 2019 return. This includes those who file a tax return to get a refund even though they are not required to file a tax return. Using the tool instead of filing your 2019 return will slow down processing of your tax return and receiving any tax refund.

Non-Filers who have not received an Economic Impact Payment need to provide information by November 21.

While most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their Economic Impact Payment, some may need to provide their information by November 21 if they have not received their payment yet.

If you don’t usually file a tax return and you have not received your Economic Impact yet, the IRS may not have enough information to determine your eligibility. This includes those receiving the federal benefits listed below.

  • Those receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients
  • Recipients of Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits
  • Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement (RRB) benefits

You can submit your information online by November 21 using the Non-Filers tool.

Clicking the button below will take you from the IRS site to one of our Free File Alliance partners. The site is safe and secure.

More details here.

 

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

Continue reading 5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

[caption id="attachment_3062627" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Source: Donato Sardella / Getty[/caption] No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default. Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look. The last couple of years have been very productive for Tracee. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is filming both Blackish and her spinoff show Mixedish.  She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game.  Ross will also be given her fashion flowers and award "The Fashion Icon of 2020" honors at the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards. As we enter her 48th year of life, we’re reminiscing over five times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Economic Impact Payment , IRS

Videos
Latest
Bishop Harry Jackson, Black Conservative Pastor Who Advised…
 18 hours ago
11.09.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…
 20 hours ago
11.09.20
Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s…
 20 hours ago
11.09.20
Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By…
 23 hours ago
11.09.20
10 items
Keke Palmer Appeared To Be Shaming EBT Cards,…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
10 items
Future Former President Donald Trump Tries To Take…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
20 items
Makin’ Boss Moves Like Her Auntie: Meet Kamala…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Anderson Cooper Dunks Trump With “Obese Turtle” Jab…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Were Boo Lovin’…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…
 2 days ago
11.08.20
Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80
 2 days ago
11.08.20
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: “While…
 3 days ago
11.09.20
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…
 3 days ago
11.07.20
Close