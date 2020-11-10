It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Stimulus Check If You Don’t Normally File Taxes

November 21 at 3 p.m. ET Deadline to Request Your Economic Impact Payment

If you did not:

file a 2019 federal tax return,

get an Economic Impact Payment,

register for an Economic Impact Payment already.

Then, use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here by November 21 to register for your payment.

For details, see Topic B: Requesting My Economic Impact Payment.

Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Department of Veteran Affairs benefit recipients who already received a $1,200 payment now have until November 21 to register for a payment for their spouse or qualifying child.

For details, see Topic H: Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Department of Veteran Affairs benefit recipients.

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here is a free IRS tool that allows you to easily and quickly provide us the necessary information about yourself and your family. We will use this information to determine your eligibility and payment amount and send you an Economic Impact Payment.

Who is eligible for the Economic Impact Payment?

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and qualifying resident aliens who:

Have a valid Social Security number,

Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and

Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Who should use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here to provide information to receive the Economic Impact Payment?

Use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool if you do not normally and are not planning to file a federal income tax return for 2019 for any reason including:

Your income is less than $12,200

You’re married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400

You have no income

Do NOT use this tool if you will be filing a 2019 return. This includes those who file a tax return to get a refund even though they are not required to file a tax return. Using the tool instead of filing your 2019 return will slow down processing of your tax return and receiving any tax refund.

Non-Filers who have not received an Economic Impact Payment need to provide information by November 21.

While most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their Economic Impact Payment, some may need to provide their information by November 21 if they have not received their payment yet.

If you don’t usually file a tax return and you have not received your Economic Impact yet, the IRS may not have enough information to determine your eligibility. This includes those receiving the federal benefits listed below.

Those receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients

Recipients of Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits

Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement (RRB) benefits

You can submit your information online by November 21 using the Non-Filers tool.

Clicking the button below will take you from the IRS site to one of our Free File Alliance partners. The site is safe and secure.

More details here.

