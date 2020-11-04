CLOSE
The Results Are In: Election 2020

More than half of the votes casted during early voting, the results so in North Carolina claims Governor Roy Cooper, to continue as Governor of North Carolina.

North Carolina U.S. Senate is projected for Thom Tillis over Cal Cunningham.

As the race continues, between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Trump is projected to take North Carolina.

Votes are still being counted in regards to mail-in and absentee ballots.

The Results Are In: Election 2020  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

