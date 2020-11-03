10 Things You Need To Know Before Heading To The Polls In North Carolina

How Do I Vote In-Person On Election Day?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. On this day, registered voters in North Carolina may vote at their assigned polling place. This is different than early voting, where eligible individuals may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county.

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.

Find your Election Day polling place: Enter your information into the Voter Search tool, or search using your address with the Polling Place Search.

Find your sample ballot: Registered voters may enter their information into the Voter Search tool to view their 2020 general election ballot. Please note, you must enter your voter information as there are about 2,000 different ballot styles across the state.

Unsure if you are registered? Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search tool.