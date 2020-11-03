10 Things You Need To Know Before Heading To The Polls In North Carolina

How Do I Vote In-Person On Election Day?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. On this day, registered voters in North Carolina may vote at their assigned polling place. This is different than early voting, where eligible individuals may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county.
Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.
Find your Election Day polling place: Enter your information into the Voter Search tool, or search using your address with the Polling Place Search.
Find your sample ballot: Registered voters may enter their information into the Voter Search tool to view their 2020 general election ballot. Please note, you must enter your voter information as there are about 2,000 different ballot styles across the state.
Unsure if you are registered? Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search tool.
The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.
COVID-19 Safeguards
Significant precautions will be made to protect voters and election officials against the transmission of coronavirus. These include enforcing social distancing, erecting barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables, and more. For more information, please visit Voting and Coronavirus.
The State Board offers the following tips for Election Day voters:
- On Election Day, polls across North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Lines tend to be longer before and after normal business hours.
- Find your Election Day polling place through the Voter Search or the Polling Place Search.
- Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool. Information about N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals candidates is available in the 2020 Judicial Voter Guide.
- To protect voters and election workers, masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all voters. Social distancing will be enforced at voting sites. Read more at the Voting and Coronavirus page.
- If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you may not return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day. You may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Mailed ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by November 12. If you mail your ballot on or before Election Day, you may not vote again in person.
- Same-day registration is not available on Election Day. If you are not registered to vote by Election Day, you will be unable to vote in the general election.
- Voters are not required to show photo ID to vote in the 2020 general election.
- Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker. For more information, see the Help for Voters with Disabilities page.
- The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.
- If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool.
4 Kitchen Essentials You Can Use To Clean Your Makeup Brushes & Tools
4 Kitchen Essentials You Can Use To Clean Your Makeup Brushes & Tools
1. Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap - PeppermintSource:Target 1 of 4
2. Bragg Organic Apple Cider VinegarSource:Target 2 of 4
3. Dawn Ultra Original Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish SoapSource:Target 3 of 4
4. Pompeian Extra Virgin Olive Oil SmoothSource:Target 4 of 4
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark