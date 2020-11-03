Eve Announces That She’s Leaving “The Talk”

Yesterday, Eve announced that she will be leaving the talk show “The Talk” after four seasons.
Eve has been hosting the show from her home in London. With the recent announcement of lockdowns, it will be difficult for her to travel back and forth to the states as needed.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she shared on the show today (November 2). “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”
“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband [Maximillion Cooper] and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”
