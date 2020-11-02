FBI Investigating After Biden Campaign Bus Harassed By Trump Supporters

The FBI is investigating after reports of Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus in Texas. Video shows vehicles with Trump flags surrounding the bus. At times, the bus seems to be boxed in by the vehicles with Trump flags.
On Saturday, Trump tweeted what appeared to be video of the caravan surrounding the the bus saying, “I LOVE TEXAS!”
According to news reports, police visited the area, but vehicles would not stop to converse with them.
Tariq Thowfeek, Biden for President Texas communications director, said in a statement that Trump supporters put “our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way.”
“To the Texans who disrupted our events: We’ll see you on November 3rd,” he added.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark