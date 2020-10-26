CLOSE
BET Apologizes To Ladies Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Sigma Gamma Rho Celebrate RHOvember

BET is apologizing to the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho.

In a statement over the weekend, the network stated, “We want to extend our deepest apologies to the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. This weekend we allowed an incorrect spelling of their organization’s letters to be broadcast on our network. Regardless of how the error occurred, we realize it doesn’t diminish how disrespectful this was to @SGRho  who have given so much to HBCU campuses, the Black community and the world. For that, we sincerely apologize. We’re currently in the process of working with @YouTubeand their production partners to fix the issue and it will be updated across all of our platforms immediately. We hope you can forgive us and still enjoy what was intended to be a celebration of HBCUs and HBCU culture.”

 

 

