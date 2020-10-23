CLOSE
Miss Benita Butrell Is Baaaaaack!!!!

The Museum of Television & Radio Presents The 22nd Annual William S. Paley Television Festival - 'In Living Color'

Source: Mathew Imaging / Getty

It’s 2020, but some things never change! Miss Benita Buttrell is still around and she’s got information to share with you!

Marlon Wayans posted on Instagram:

“Miss Benita is BAAAAAAAACK says “GO VOTE”! Y’all watch, share, post this HILARIOUS sketch by my sister #kimwayans directed by @therealdjsw1 GO VOTE! This is CLASSIC! 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 #inlivingcolor”

 

 

