It’s Time To Think About Those In Need During The Holidays!

2020 Project Overview

Holiday Cheer brightens the holidays of children and seniors in need by matching them with community sponsors who provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals or gifts. The program provides an opportunity for a personal relationship between the sponsor and their Holiday Cheer family.

Again this year, we have urgent needs for sponsors who:

Speak Spanish

Will sponsor families in rural Wake County

Will sponsor clients in our Adult Protective Services and Adult Guardianship programs (adults 18+ with cognitive disabilities and no family support)

How You Can Help

Community sponsors include local individuals, businesses, faith groups and service clubs. Anyone wishing to sponsor a family in need should complete our online Sponsorship Application Form.

Once your sponsorship application is received, you will be matched with a family who most closely resembles your giving preferences. Sponsors will be responsible for contacting their Holiday Cheer family and making arrangements for a mutually convenient time to deliver the gifts you’ve purchased and wrapped.

Holiday Cheer 2020 – Important Project Dates

There is no deadline to become a sponsor. However, early application increases the chance that we can match your preferences more closely.

October 5 – Sponsor Application Registration Form Opens

Sponsor Application Registration Form Opens Oct. 9–Nov. 2 – Client Nominations accepted (from WCHS employees only)

– Client Nominations accepted (from WCHS employees only) November 11 – County offices closed for Veterans Day

County offices closed for Veterans Day November 26 & 27 – County offices closed for Thanksgiving

– County offices closed for Thanksgiving Nov. 4 –Dec. 6 – We’ll be matching community sponsors with their Holiday Cheer families.

– We’ll be matching community sponsors with their Holiday Cheer families. December 7 – By this date, sponsors should make an initial contact with their Holiday Cheer family.

– By this date, sponsors should make an initial contact with their Holiday Cheer family. December 18 – Recommended delivery deadline for sponsors

– Recommended delivery deadline for sponsors December 24, 25 & 28 – Wake County offices will be closed in observance of Christmas.

Holiday Cheer FAQs

I am in need of assistance. How do I sign up?

Individual families are not permitted to sign themselves up for Holiday Cheer. Instead, all participants must be nominated to the project by their social worker or case manager during the last week in October.

Families who are not chosen to participate in Holiday Cheer can seek assistance through the NC 211 Community Database or our Holiday Cheer information flier.

Families can register themselves with the following holiday programs:

Pride for Parents Christmas store

Salvation Army Angel Tree

Helping Hand Mission

Toys for Tots

How much does it cost to sponsor a family?

There is no minimum required to participate, though we strongly encourage potential sponsors to consider their budget. Families range in size from one adult to families with 10 children, and sponsors report spending an average of about $75 per person.

Do you need volunteers?

Since sponsors wrap and deliver their purchases to the match families, there is no need for regular volunteers; however, there are times when we may request the help of special volunteers to deliver gifts to client families whose anonymity must be protected.

We also welcome professionals who would like to donate their time or services to our Human Services families, including hair stylists and cosmetologists, home and auto repair, housekeeping, child care and veterinary services. There are so many possibilities, so please don’t hesitate to suggest an idea.

Do you accept financial donations?

We gratefully accept tax-deductible financial contributions that will be turned into practical items for needy families, such as gift cards for gas, groceries and household items.

We also accept gift cards for stores like Food Lion, Wal-Mart, Target and gas stations.

Checks and other mailable gifts can be sent to:

Holiday Cheer Project

c/o Wake County Human Services

P.O. Box 46833

Raleigh, NC 27620-6833

Still have questions?

We are happy to answer any questions you may have about our project. Please contact:

Denise Kissel – 919-212-7083 or denise.kissel@wakegov.com

Aryn Banks – 919-231-5549 or aryn.banks@wakegov.com

5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet 1. JORDYN WOODS AT POST MALONE'S 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. JORDYN WOODS AT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION'S GO RED FOR WOMEN RED DRESS COLLECTION, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. JORDYN WOODS SPOTTED OUT IN LONDON, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. JORDYN WOODS AT THE EYLURE X JORDYN WOODS LAUNCH PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. JORDYN WOODS AT THE 2ND ANNUAL 'CELEBRATE THE CULTURE II" EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet 5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3203758" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption] Jordyn Woods is proof that no man can destroy what God has in-store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position as someone’s best friend. Now that Jordyn is making major business moves, her resume is able to speak for itself. Jordyn’s glow up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in clothes that are sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine. She puts on for the thick girls! We recently caught up with Jordyn, who opened up about her style and upcoming birthday. "Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else." When it comes to hair and makeup, Jordyn really doesn't have to do much. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe. Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 23 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I'm excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 23rd solar return, we're counting down 5 times Jordyn Woods casually slayed the red carpet.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark