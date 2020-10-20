It’s Time To Think About Those In Need During The Holidays!

2020 Project Overview
Holiday Cheer brightens the holidays of children and seniors in need by matching them with community sponsors who provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals or gifts. The program provides an opportunity for a personal relationship between the sponsor and their Holiday Cheer family.
Again this year, we have urgent needs for sponsors who:
- Speak Spanish
- Will sponsor families in rural Wake County
- Will sponsor clients in our Adult Protective Services and Adult Guardianship programs (adults 18+ with cognitive disabilities and no family support)
How You Can Help
Community sponsors include local individuals, businesses, faith groups and service clubs. Anyone wishing to sponsor a family in need should complete our online
Once your sponsorship application is received, you will be matched with a family who most closely resembles your giving preferences. Sponsors will be responsible for contacting their Holiday Cheer family and making arrangements for a mutually convenient time to deliver the gifts you’ve purchased and wrapped.
Holiday Cheer 2020 – Important Project Dates
There is no deadline to become a sponsor. However, early application increases the chance that we can match your preferences more closely.
- October 5 – Sponsor Application Registration Form Opens
- Oct. 9–Nov. 2 – Client Nominations accepted (from WCHS employees only)
- November 11 – County offices closed for Veterans Day
- November 26 & 27 – County offices closed for Thanksgiving
- Nov. 4 –Dec. 6 – We’ll be matching community sponsors with their Holiday Cheer families.
- December 7 – By this date, sponsors should make an initial contact with their Holiday Cheer family.
- December 18– Recommended delivery deadline for sponsors
- December 24, 25 & 28 – Wake County offices will be closed in observance of Christmas.
Holiday Cheer FAQs
I am in need of assistance. How do I sign up?
Individual families are not permitted to sign themselves up for Holiday Cheer. Instead, all participants must be nominated to the project by their social worker or case manager during the last week in October.
Families who are not chosen to participate in Holiday Cheer can seek assistance through the NC 211 Community Database or our Holiday Cheer information flier.
Families can register themselves with the following holiday programs:
Pride for Parents Christmas store
How much does it cost to sponsor a family?
There is no minimum required to participate, though we strongly encourage potential sponsors to consider their budget. Families range in size from one adult to families with 10 children, and sponsors report spending an average of about $75 per person.
Do you need volunteers?
Since sponsors wrap and deliver their purchases to the match families, there is no need for regular volunteers; however, there are times when we may request the help of special volunteers to deliver gifts to client families whose anonymity must be protected.
We also welcome professionals who would like to donate their time or services to our Human Services families, including hair stylists and cosmetologists, home and auto repair, housekeeping, child care and veterinary services. There are so many possibilities, so please don’t hesitate to suggest an idea.
Do you accept financial donations?
We gratefully accept tax-deductible financial contributions that will be turned into practical items for needy families, such as gift cards for gas, groceries and household items.
We also accept gift cards for stores like Food Lion, Wal-Mart, Target and gas stations.
Checks and other mailable gifts can be sent to:
Holiday Cheer Project
c/o Wake County Human Services
P.O. Box 46833
Raleigh, NC 27620-6833
Still have questions?
We are happy to answer any questions you may have about our project. Please contact:
- Denise Kissel – 919-212-7083 or denise.kissel@wakegov.com
- Aryn Banks – 919-231-5549 or aryn.banks@wakegov.com
