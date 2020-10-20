Latest Updates From Wake County Public Schools…Includes Info About Virtual Academy & Bands

Important: WCPSS Virtual Academy Registration Windows, Spring Semester 2020-21
The registration windows for the WCPSS Virtual Academy for the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year have been set. The window for middle and high school registration will be Oct. 21-28. The window for elementary schools will be Dec. 2-9.
Important: Band, Chorus Rehearsal, Instruction Restrictions
This community update outlines the new restrictions for chorus, band and orchestra rehearsals and in-person instruction for K-12. In short, bands and orchestras will not be allowed to play brass or woodwinds and high school choral groups will not be allowed to sing. Percussion and stringed instruments will be acceptable for rehearsals and instruction.
FYI: Student Accountability and Required Health Protocols
Student Accountability and Required Health Protocols outlines our expectations for students to strictly follow our required health protocols when on our campuses, as well as possible consequences and processes to address non-compliance. Families and students are asked to complete and sign the acknowledgement page and return it to their school, similar to the signature page for the Student Handbook.
If a student is unable to comply with the face covering requirement, a parent or guardian may request an accommodation for their student that is related to the student’s disability or medical needs. These requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the nature of the disability or medical need, the availability of alternative safety measures, and current public health guidance.
FYI: Watch the Board of Education Meeting on Oct. 20
The work session will begin at 3:00 p.m. and the Board meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Watch the meeting on the WCPSS YouTube channel at the link above.
All The Looks We Love From Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill's Fabulous Black & White Wedding
