Wake Librarians Offering One-on-One Coaching for Students

Wake County Public Libraries is taking a popular program for teens to the next level.

Nearly 350 students have already taken advantage of “Level Up: To College and Beyond,” a series of free, virtual programs and workshops where experts help teens prep for college, trade school, certificate programs and more.

Now, just one month in, WCPL is taking it one step further – offering interested students the chance to meet one-on-one with librarians to talk in-depth about their options after high school.

The free, one-hour virtual conversations can cover college awareness, available resources, financial/scholarship information, application guidance, school selection assistance, college essay tips and interviewing skills.

In late summer, librarians worked with students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Southeast Raleigh Promise to test run the appointments, and feedback has been great.

“Students were really impressed by the resources available to them, especially those focused on finding scholarships, and some have already made follow-up appointments to learn more,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. “We look forward to serving more students and helping them to navigate the sometimes-challenging next steps after high school.”

Students can sign up for appointments at bit.ly/LevelUpAppt. The meetings will take place via Zoom.

More information on other Level Up events and how to register is available here.

