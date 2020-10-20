CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Wake Librarians Offering One-on-One Coaching for Students

Reading in the office

Source: Todor Tsvetkov / Getty

Wake County Public Libraries is taking a popular program for teens to the next level.

Nearly 350 students have already taken advantage of “Level Up: To College and Beyond,” a series of free, virtual programs and workshops where experts help teens prep for college, trade school, certificate programs and more.

Now, just one month in, WCPL is taking it one step further – offering interested students the chance to meet one-on-one with librarians to talk in-depth about their options after high school.

The free, one-hour virtual conversations can cover college awareness, available resources, financial/scholarship information, application guidance, school selection assistance, college essay tips and interviewing skills.

In late summer, librarians worked with students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Southeast Raleigh Promise to test run the appointments, and feedback has been great.

“Students were really impressed by the resources available to them, especially those focused on finding scholarships, and some have already made follow-up appointments to learn more,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. “We look forward to serving more students and helping them to navigate the sometimes-challenging next steps after high school.”

Students can sign up for appointments at bit.ly/LevelUpAppt. The meetings will take place via Zoom.

More information on other Level Up events and how to register is available here.

 

Lovecraft Country assets

10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country'

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country'

Continue reading 10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From ‘Lovecraft Country’

10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country'

[caption id="attachment_3216035" align="aligncenter" width="822"] Source: HBO / HBO[/caption] Lovecraft Country viewers tune in every week for scary sci-fi delights. It’s the horrors of the 1950’s Jim Crow era meets actual monsters, time portals, magic, and aliens. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that it’s easy to miss important details. However, one thing that can’t be overlooked is the styling. The world these characters live in is a nightmare, but their everyday wear is the epitome of style and grace.  Lovecraft Country stylist Dayna Pink (Crazy Stupid Love, Bad Boys For Life), told Harper’s Bazaar that she and her team found inspiration in real 1950’s photography, especially by Gordon Parks, and modern fabrics. The result is lots of style inspiration, which is perfect given that Halloween is right around the corner.  Halloween is going to look different this year for all of us, but don’t let it stop you from dressing up, especially if you channel Lovecraft Country. Here are 10 wardrobe moments from Lovecraft Country that you can tap into for costume ideas.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

high school , library , Wake County

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
#RHOP Monique Samuels Brings Up Receipts That Candiace…
 6 hours ago
10.20.20
Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother
 1 day ago
10.19.20
T.I. Talks New Album, Turning 40, & Supporting…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Congressman Kweisi Mfume Addresses Coronavirus In The Government…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Hot Spot: Kanye West Claps Back At Issa…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Petition As Actor…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive
Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
9 items
#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Fetty Wap Remembers His Younger Brother After Fatal…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
University of Missouri President Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism
Colleges Are Waiving Fees…But You Need To Act…
 3 days ago
10.17.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
10 items
Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches Political Party With Aims…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Hot Spot: Here’s What Brat Said About Ice…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Close