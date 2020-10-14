“Working Mom Wednesday” Clinical Trials & Mammograms

Source: radio one / Radio One

October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” today Valarie Worthy, survivor and President of Board for “Touch” a non-profit organization for Women of Color dealing with breast cancer awareness and clinical trials.

Listen in as Valarie talks about the importance of African American women participating in clinical trials, and the importance of mammograms.

