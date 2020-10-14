“Working Mom Wednesday” Clinical Trials & Mammograms

| 10.14.20
October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” today Valarie Worthy, survivor and President of Board for “Touch” a non-profit organization for Women of Color dealing with breast cancer awareness and clinical trials.

Listen in as Valarie talks about the importance of African American women participating in clinical trials, and the importance of mammograms.

 

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

