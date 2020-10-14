CLOSE
Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due To A “Cut Cable”

According to the Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia is the cause of the issue.

Early Voting In Virginia

Source: Sarah Silbiger / Getty

Today is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 election and a freak issue in Virginia is making it hard for people to get that done.

WUSA 9 is reporting that the entire Virginia Voter Registration system went down due to a cut cable. the Virginia Department of Elections took to Twitter to announce the issue.

https://twitter.com/VITAagency/status/1316000866244218882

A reminder that Tuesday, October 13th is the last day to register to vote in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. To check if you are already registered, click on our One Vote banner below. You may register to vote at your local Division of Motor Vehicles office or request an application from your local general registrar.

Source: WUSA 9

Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due To A “Cut Cable”  was originally published on woldcnews.com

