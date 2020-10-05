CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Candiace Dillard Spills On RHOP Fight, Breaks Down what REALLY Happened, Securing Her Wig + More!

 

Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett left nothing at the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry . She gave us an exclusive look into her life just days after the infamous fight between her and Monique Samuels aired on Bravo. Candiace got candid about how replaying the fight weighs on her mentally, while also detailing EXACTLY what lead to the blows this season. The former Miss USA detailed representation and what fighting on TV as a black woman does for a show like Real Housewives. If you were wondering what our good sis did to keep that wig secure, she answers that too! Watch the full interview to catch the tears, laughs, and most importantly SHADE! Grab a Cup, Throw it back, and Sip on all of THAT!

Candiace Dillard Spills On RHOP Fight, Breaks Down what REALLY Happened, Securing Her Wig + More!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Candiace Dillard Spills On RHOP Fight, Breaks Down…
 3 hours ago
10.05.20
9 items
Pour It Up: 9 Times Hip-Hop and R&B…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Gary’s Tea: Former Destiny’s Child Member Insinuates Mathew…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Why The Census Is…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
Front Page News: Will There Be Another Stimulus…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
Post & Delete: Da Brat’s Girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 4 days ago
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…
 5 days ago
09.30.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Reads Andy Cohen &…
 5 days ago
09.30.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 5 days ago
09.30.20
Close