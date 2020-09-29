Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel members of the Tennessee Titans each tested positive for COVID-19. The team has paused in-person activities and will work remotely. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans last Sunday will pause in-person activities however, no player or staff member has tested positive for the virus.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement:

“On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person cub activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

No word on if any games will be canceled. WOL will have more on this as it develops.

Source | ESPN

