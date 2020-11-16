Area Locations For Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing

Looking for COVID-19 testing? Start here.

New starting today! Free drive-through testing available in our parking lot 9am-7pm, Saturdays & Sundays through Nov. 29. Insurance not required. Appointments are encouraged! https://t.co/IeXZK7m6ak Health and Human Services Building

414 E. Main St.

Durham, NC 27701 pic.twitter.com/tmHH8p7dWJ — Durham Public Health (@DurhamHealthNC) November 7, 2020

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

Sunnybrook Parking Deck – Use the the link to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Sign up.

Wake Forest at Radeas – Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff. Sign up.

Advance Community Health – Please note that due to high demand in our communities registration for these events may fill up and reach maximum capacity. Registration on this form does not confirm your appointment. We will call you to confirm your appointment. However, we are happy to accept walk-ups or non-registered patients on the day of the event. Sign up.

