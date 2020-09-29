CLOSE
Your High School Student Could Earn Tuition-Free College Credit

Earn college credit, tuition-free, while in high school!  Wake Tech’s Career and College Promise (CCP) program offers eligible high school students the opportunity to earn a credential for employment or credits toward a college degree.

CCP Enrollment for Spring 2021 is Underway!

  • New Students: The first step to enroll in CCP is to complete a mandatory Information Session. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Information Session is being offered online. Students will be able to access the CCP application form link and printable enrollment documents at the conclusion of the session. The deadline to apply is November 14, 2020.

    CCP New Student Enrollment Checklist 

  • Continuing Students: Students who are currently enrolled in the CCP Program will receive their Eligibility Verification (EV) Form within the Self-Service portal within the “Required Documents” section. Before beginning the form, see the Continuing Student Enrollment Checklist below. Students must submit an updated high school transcript with their EV Form. (*Transcripts with a print date between August 17, 2020 to the present day will be acceptable). The Continuing Student EV Form is now available.

    CCP Continuing Student Enrollment Checklist

    (Current Students Only)

  • WCPSS Principal/Designee Emails

 

Get all of the details here!

 

