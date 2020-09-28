CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart Failure

The Limited Edition Jordan MP3 Player by Philips - Launch Event

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Girlfriends is enjoying a renewed interest thanks to its inclusion on Netflix but Reggie Hayes, the actor who played William on the popular show, is currently battling health issues.

Hayes was hospitalized last week with congestive heart failure in Los Angeles and due to the wildfires in California, he’s had difficulty with breathing.

” I was in the hospital overnight, they were having trouble getting my blood pressure back down,” Hayes told the Chicago Tribune. “Seems like the more they look, the more problems they find.”

Hayes starred on Girlfriends from 2000 to 2008, a series focused on the lives of four Black women including Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White. Hayes played the nerdy lawyer who evolved into a love interest for Ross’ character Joan and brought a bit of levity as well as comedy to the show. He won an NAACP Image Award on three occasions in the Best Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series category.

The 51-year-old has struggled to find work since, revealing that he sold the house he lived in while he was on the show and then lived in his sister’s garage for a number of years.

“I tried being a bouncer for a while, and everyone in the club wanted their picture taken with me,” Hayes said. “I’m 6-feet-2 but everybody knows I’m like a mouse; once you know me, you know I’m a pushover. So that didn’t work out. I also tried being a furniture mover, but I was in my 40s so that only lasted a couple of days. My back never would have survived it.”

He is appreciative of the revival of Girlfriends love and the greater appreciation for the show. “And with ‘Girlfriends’ on Netflix and everybody talking about it again, it’s a really nice warm feeling,” he said.

‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart Failure  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Girlfriends Cast

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
San Francisco Launches Program To Give Pregnant Black…
 2 hours ago
09.28.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 4 hours ago
09.28.20
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test…
 5 hours ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 5 hours ago
09.28.20
20 items
Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine…
 2 days ago
09.28.20
“When We Don’t Vote Speech” From Rev. Dr.…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Calling All Girl Gamers! WNBA Champ Aerial Powers…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Meet The 3 Natural Hair Beauties From Da…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Alicia Keys Launches Beauty And Wellness Brand Keys…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Listeners & Attorney Ben Crump React To Breonna…
 4 days ago
09.24.20
Eva’s Corner: Black Women Deserve Better, Period [WATCH]
 4 days ago
09.24.20
Close