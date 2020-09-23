CLOSE
Free Zoom Program To Teach Kids The Basics of Basketball

In the P.B.I.R.D.S. program, boys and girls will learn the basic fundamentals of basketball, including passing, ball-handling, intangibles, rebounding, defense, and shooting. Participants will gain new skills and improve their game in a fun and friendly environment. In this virtual class there will be a DPR staff leading you through different drills. To connect virtually participants will need a good internet connection, a functioning computer, and a phone or tablet device with a camera and microphone capability. The participant will only need a basketball, and open space to perform the drill. Don’t miss out on this unique experience.

 

 

