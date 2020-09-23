Free Zoom Program To Teach Kids The Basics of Basketball

In the P.B.I.R.D.S. program, boys and girls will learn the basic fundamentals of basketball, including passing, ball-handling, intangibles, rebounding, defense, and shooting. Participants will gain new skills and improve their game in a fun and friendly environment. In this virtual class there will be a DPR staff leading you through different drills. To connect virtually participants will need a good internet connection, a functioning computer, and a phone or tablet device with a camera and microphone capability. The participant will only need a basketball, and open space to perform the drill. Don’t miss out on this unique experience.
10 Times Billy Porter Pushed Boundaries On The Red Carpet
1. BILLY PORTER AT VANITY FAIR'S OSCAR PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. BILLY PORTER AT THE 92ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. BILLY PORTER DURING LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. BILLY PORTER AT THE UNIVERSAL BRITS AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. BILLY PORTER AT THE LOVE MAGAZINE PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. BILLY PORTER DURING LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. BILLY PORTER AT THE ROKSANDA SHOW FOR LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. BILLY PORTER AT THE MATTY BOVAN SHOW DURING LONDON FASHION WEEK, 2020Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. BILLY PORTER AT OSCARS WEEKEND, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. BILLY PORTER AT THE CHRISTIAN SIRIANO FASHION SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
