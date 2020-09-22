Hot Spot: Ellen Degeneres Apologizes About Her Show, Says She’s A Work In Progress [WATCH]

The Ellen Degeneres Show was under fire after various employees complained about the toxic environment and for her return, she decided to speak out.

For the 18th season’s return, Ellen issued an apology to kick it off.

She took responsibility for what happened on her show and apologized for the things that happened on her show.

Listen to the Hot Spot for her full speech on the return of the show.

