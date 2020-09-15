CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You’ll Always See In The Hood [WATCH]

Our favorite girl KiKi dropped in to let us know the top 3 things you can always find in the hood. Some of you may understand and can relate but others may have lived a “Huxtable” life.

Last on the list is a plethora of churches on every corner. Secondly, old heads at the corner store playing dominos and trying to holler at the young girls.

The number one thing on the list is a dog that everybody swears don’t bite.  Can your hood relate?

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

Continue reading The Week In Urban Pop Culture

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You’ll Always See In The Hood [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
KiKi’s Top 3 Things You’ll Always See In…
 5 hours ago
09.15.20
City Of Louisville To Pay Settlement To Breonna…
 7 hours ago
09.15.20
Front Page News: Hurricane Sally To Hit The…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
Hot Spot: Reactions To The Patti LaBelle &…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
12 items
#MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
Naomi Osaka Wins Big At U.S. Open While…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To The Buzz Around…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Hot Spot: Will Smith and Dark Skin Aunt…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need to Shop…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Kris Jenner Opens Up On Why ‘KUWTK’ Is…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Stacey Abrams Suggests Planning A Voting Strategy For…
 5 days ago
09.10.20
Front Page News: Clip Surfaced Of Donald Trump…
 5 days ago
09.10.20
Close