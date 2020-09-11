CLOSE
Miss The Movies? Check Out Bull City Reels On Wheels!

People Watching Movie in Movie Theater

Source: Corbis/VCG / Getty

Come on out for a movie on the big screen and enjoy it from the comfort of your vehicle. Food trucks will be available so be sure to bring your appetite. Gates open one hour before showtime. This is a free event but pre-registration is required. Reserve you parking spot today. You must remain in your car unless visiting a food truck or the restroom and when out of your vehicle, masks are required. Please visit the DPR website for a full list of rules and answers to FAQs. The event is rain or shine but if the wind is too high or weather is too severe we will reschedule the movie to the next night. The Movie for 9/26 will be Hitch rated PG-13.

 

2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

KeKe Palmer's Style Was The Highlight Of The VMAs

5 photos Launch gallery

KeKe Palmer's Style Was The Highlight Of The VMAs

Continue reading KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The VMAs

KeKe Palmer's Style Was The Highlight Of The VMAs

[caption id="attachment_3191948" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020 / Getty[/caption] Keke Palmer not only made history as the first Black woman to host the MTV VMAs, but her fashion was the highlight of last night's show. The Snack singer didn't disappoint after teasing us with lewks all week and in true Virgo spirit, she was picture perfect for the big day. Working with stylists Mel Reneé Leamon, Mikiel Benyamin and Chance Davis; hair stylist Ann Jones; makeup artist Mimi Kamara; and nail artist Sarah Nguyen, Palmer assembled a lineup of looks by designers including Versace, Area, David Koma and Valentino. Keke made to take multiple COVID-19 to ensure the safety of those around her. https://twitter.com/MelReneeStyles/status/1300279671372812289 KeKe’s night wasn’t all fun and games as she spoke about the pandemic, social injustice and the loss of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. “2020 has undoubtedly been a rough year for everyone, and I’m not just talking about my edges — so were the frank calls to action that have defined the year just as much as the pandemic has,” she said. “We’ve seen heroes go above and beyond whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines at a hospital.” Keep scrolling to see KeKe's VMA looks:  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

