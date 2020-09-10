Don’t File Taxes? Act Now So You Can Get Your Stimulus Payment

Though most Americans − more than 160 million in all − have already received their Economic Impact Payments, the IRS reminds anyone with little or no income who is not required to file a tax return that they may be eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment. This is true regardless of whether they get a letter.
“Time is running out this year for the IRS to issue payments,” Rettig said. “People who normally don’t file a tax return shouldn’t wait to see if they receive one of these letters. They can review the guidelines and register now if they’re eligible.”
Available in both English and Spanish, the Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.
People can qualify for a payment, even if they don’t work or have no earned income. But low- and moderate-income workers and working families eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, cannot use this tool. They will need to file a regular return as soon as possible. The IRS will use their tax return information to determine and issue any EIP for which they are eligible.
Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.
Beginning two weeks after they register, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool, available only on IRS.gov.
10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow
10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow
1. SAMJAH IMAN1 of 10
2. MIMI BLAQUE2 of 10
3. NAZHIA RENAYE3 of 10
4. TRACEY WILEY4 of 10
5. ZOE CHIN LOY5 of 10
6. DESTENE SUDDUTH6 of 10
7. DERRIA UNDERWOOD7 of 10
8. JOCE BLAKE8 of 10
9. LOUISE9 of 10
10. JESS10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark