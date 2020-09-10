Don’t File Taxes? Act Now So You Can Get Your Stimulus Payment

Though most Americans − more than 160 million in all − have already received their Economic Impact Payments, the IRS reminds anyone with little or no income who is not required to file a tax return that they may be eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment. This is true regardless of whether they get a letter.

“Time is running out this year for the IRS to issue payments,” Rettig said. “People who normally don’t file a tax return shouldn’t wait to see if they receive one of these letters. They can review the guidelines and register now if they’re eligible.”

Available in both English and Spanish, the Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

People can qualify for a payment, even if they don’t work or have no earned income. But low- and moderate-income workers and working families eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, cannot use this tool. They will need to file a regular return as soon as possible. The IRS will use their tax return information to determine and issue any EIP for which they are eligible.

Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.

Beginning two weeks after they register, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool, available only on IRS.gov.

Spread the word: Americans who don’t earn enough to have a tax filing requirement should sign up online with #IRS for an Economic Impact Payment by Oct. 15: https://t.co/FjXU7pGWeq #EIPbyOct15 pic.twitter.com/Beo2hh40Un — IRS #COVIDreliefIRS (@IRSnews) September 9, 2020

