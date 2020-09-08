CLOSE
List Of Upcoming Community Food Distributions

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

 

Below is a list of upcoming food distribution sites:

  • EVERY FRIDAY – @ 1PM Feed them Foundation at Bethel Family Worship Center – 515 Dowd St. Durham.  With Bishop George Bloomer and Bethel Family Worship Center.

    SATURDAY 12TH  –  Services, Wake public school system and others… at SOUTHEAST RALEIGH HIGH – 2600  9/12 @ 9AM – 2PM  –  The White Oak Foundation will, once again, serve as a COVID-19 “Rapid Response” Test Site

    SATURDAY 12TH   @ 12noon – 3pm….Lost Sheep Ministries & New Bethel will have a  Free Curbside School supplies and Meal Pickup at New Bethel Christian Church – 4307 Old Poole Rd. Raleigh, NC . for more info., call Rev Brickle at 919-917-4665

    SATURDAY SEPT. 12TH – @9am – Drive Thru Community Food Distribution – Stop Hunger One Community at a Time….  at James E. Shepard Middle School – 2401 Dakota St. Durham, NC  with LeVelle Moton, Velle Cares Foundation, James E. Shepard Middle School, and Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC (Marketing with a Twist) [one box per family/2 families per car max]

 

Close