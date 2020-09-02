CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
How To Prevent Suicide

The first thing is first, understand you have resources available to you.

It’s advised that if you are feeling like you want to cause harm to yourself, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is a 24-hour phone number that will allow you to reach out to a trained counselor that can support and assist you.

If you are concerned about someone, there are warning signs to watch for according to the CDC.

  • Feeling like a burden
  • Being isolated
  • Increased anxiety
  • Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Increased substance use
  • Looking for a way to access lethal means
  • Increased anger or rage
  • Extreme mood swings
  • Expressing hopelessness
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Talking or posting about wanting to die
  • Making plans for suicide
You may feel like you cannot help anyone that may want to harm themself, but you can. Here are ways you can help:

  • Ask.
  • Keep them safe.
  • Be there.
  • Follow up.
  • Help them connect. Start with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)

National Suicide Prevention Month

