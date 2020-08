Triangle Empowered Virtual Town Hall Series Presents: So You Want To Start Your Black-Owned Business? {VIRTUAL EVENT}

Triangle Empowered Virtual Town Hall Series Presents: So You Want To Start Your Black-Owned Business?

Here’s What You Need To Launch And Succeed

MODERATOR: Karen Clark – Mid-day Personality on Foxy 107/104

PANELIST: Annette Taylor – NCEL Title: Manager, Minority Business Outreach and Community Affairs

SPONSOR: North Carolina Education Lottery – Minority Business Outreach and Community Affairs

PANEL OVERVIEW: Join Radio One Raleigh as we discuss Black Businesses and how

