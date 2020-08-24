Secret Audio Of Trump’s Sister Says He Has “No Principles”

Audio surfaced over the weekend seems to feature Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, talking about her brother in an unflattering light. The audio was captured by Trump niece Mary Trump, who recently wrote a book about the president titled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
In the recording, Barry says, “His base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”
She’s also heard saying, “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.” She adds: “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”
