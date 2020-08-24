Secret Audio Of Trump’s Sister Says He Has “No Principles”

Audio surfaced over the weekend seems to feature Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, talking about her brother in an unflattering light. The audio was captured by Trump niece Mary Trump, who recently wrote a book about the president titled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

In the recording, Barry says, “His base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

She’s also heard saying, “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God.” She adds: “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

President Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge, called him a liar with ‘no principles’ in audio recordings made public this weekend, the latest attack on the president’s character in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election https://t.co/z0ewDvhEFR pic.twitter.com/8EhijrndQx — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2020

10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game 1. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK FASHION AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE VANITY FAIR X SAKS BEST DRESSED EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE STUDIO 189 SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION SPRING 2020 SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BOOHOO CELEBRATES NYFW CELEBRATION, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BALMAIN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE R13 SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE PALM ANGELS FASHION SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS FW20 RUNWAY SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game 10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game [caption id="attachment_3185892" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty[/caption] Justine Skye should change her name to the slay queen. She’s officially adopted the streets as her own personal runway, and I’m here for it. The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has a gift for putting outfits together that accentuate her petite frame. Between her glowing skin, beautiful face, and unique style, it’s no wonder she’s become the face behind many fashion and beauty brands. Justine Skye’s career is multifaceted. In addition to singing, she’s added designing and modeling to her list of accomplishments. The young star recently launched her second collection with H&M. There maybe another collaboration on the horizon judging by the success of this her most recent festival-inspired line. Today, Justine Skye turns 25. Within that time she’s given us great music, awesome fashion collaborations, style goals, and hair envy like none other. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she killed the fashion game.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark