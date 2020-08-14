CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Speaks Out & Jeannie Mai Has A New Booty?! [VIDEO]

Yesterday in Gary’s Tea, he shared that LeToya Luckett’s husband Tommi Walker was allegedly caught cheating by a side chick in Dallas, Texas.  She was trying to sell the photos of the two cheating.

Walker spoke out saying that the devil is busy but not that he’s a lie, so let’s keep LeToya in our prayers.

In other news, Jeannie Mai may have gotten a new booty! Sources say that Young Jeezy’s girlfriend is looking thick, but Eva and Da Brat says it’s sex and Bill Bellamy says it’s the imported Atlanta biscuits.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LeToya Luckett’s Beach Bump Is Giving Us All The Feels [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

LeToya Luckett’s Beach Bump Is Giving Us All The Feels [PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeToya Luckett’s Beach Bump Is Giving Us All The Feels [PHOTOS]

LeToya Luckett’s Beach Bump Is Giving Us All The Feels [PHOTOS]

Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Speaks Out & Jeannie Mai Has A New Booty?! [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Speaks Out &…
 7 hours ago
08.14.20
Front Page News: This Fall Will Be The…
 8 hours ago
08.14.20
Governor Brian Kemp Drops Lawsuit Against Mayor Keisha…
 10 hours ago
08.14.20
Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark…
 10 hours ago
08.14.20
Quarantine Baby! Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are…
 12 hours ago
08.14.20
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Allegedly Caught Cheating!…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
Ciara And Sienna Rock Matching Fros In ‘Rooted’…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
If You’re Looking For A New Church Home,…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
NC Rapper DaBaby Says He’s Voting For Kanye…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
Kandi & Todd Opening New Restaurant, ‘Blaze’ Steak…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
10 items
Kamala Harris Goes For Trump’s Jugular As She…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak
 2 days ago
08.13.20
Resellers Are Hawking Telfar Bags For Ridiculous Prices…
 2 days ago
08.13.20
Close