Don’t Miss Poetry Slam At Hayti In Durham

Jambalaya Soul Slam presents: New Season Poetry Slam
An OUTDOOR & SOCIALLY DISTANCED poetry experience!
@ Hayti Heritage Center
804 Old Fayetteville St
Durham, NC
We are returning to bring the best poets in the area to share their poetry for a cash prize and a chance to make the 2021 Bull City Slam Team. This slam will be outside in the courtyard. Seating will be socially distanced and attendance is limited. You must RSVP to reserve your spot. Masks are required for this event. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Join us!
The Jambalaya Soul Slam is the Triangle’s longest running poetry event!
doors 7:30pm
show 8:00pm
FREE with RSVP
RSVP HERE https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jambalaya-soul-slam-new-season-poetry-slam-tickets-116448062289
For more information: jambalayasoulslam@gmail.com
For guidelines go to www.bullcitypoetryslam.com
This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
