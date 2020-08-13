CLOSE
Local
Home

Don’t Miss Poetry Slam At Hayti In Durham

TUPAC POETRY MONTH COMPETITION

Source: Estate of Tupac Shakur / Estate of Tupac Shakur

Jambalaya Soul Slam presents: New Season Poetry Slam

An OUTDOOR & SOCIALLY DISTANCED poetry experience!

@ Hayti Heritage Center

804 Old Fayetteville St

Durham, NC

We are returning to bring the best poets in the area to share their poetry for a cash prize and a chance to make the 2021 Bull City Slam Team. This slam will be outside in the courtyard. Seating will be socially distanced and attendance is limited. You must RSVP to reserve your spot. Masks are required for this event. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Join us!

The Jambalaya Soul Slam is the Triangle’s longest running poetry event!

doors 7:30pm

show 8:00pm

FREE with RSVP

RSVP HERE https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jambalaya-soul-slam-new-season-poetry-slam-tickets-116448062289

For more information: jambalayasoulslam@gmail.com

For guidelines go to www.bullcitypoetryslam.com

This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

 

President Obama Makes Statement In The Briefing Room Of White House

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

Continue reading 10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

10 Times Barack Obama Was The Flyest President Of All Time

[caption id="attachment_3176984" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] This just might be a national holiday. Our beloved Forever POTUS turned 59 years old today. I don't know about you, but as a result of Barack Obama's two terms in the White House, my life has changed. Because of his tenure, Black Americans across the globe were able to dream like they've never dreamed before. Goals that once felt unattainable, became possible. Now, young boys and girls can vision themselves as the future president because they were able to experience the first Black president in American history. Beyond being Black, Barack Obama is just a cool, smooth man. If you looked up "too much sauce" in the dictionary, he would be there giving a sultry, Leo smize. Mr. Barack Obama has charm, grace, class, and a sense of humor. He reminds me of the popular kid from high school that was the captain of every sport, graduated at the top of his class, and dated the beautiful student body president. During Barack Obama's eight years in the White House, we got to see a side of him that most presidents don't exhibit. He kissed the babies, he went on the talk shows, he danced, he laughed, and he also made changes that benefited the American people. He was so good that in 2018 he was voted the best president of our lifetime. In honor of our Forever POTUS' 59th birthday, we're giving you 10 times Barack Obama was the flyest president of all time.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

durham , Hayti Heritage Center , Jambalaya Soul Slam , poetry

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Allegedly Caught Cheating!…
 2 hours ago
08.13.20
If You’re Looking For A New Church Home,…
 3 hours ago
08.13.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…
 4 hours ago
08.13.20
NC Rapper DaBaby Says He’s Voting For Kanye…
 6 hours ago
08.13.20
Kandi & Todd Opening New Restaurant, ‘Blaze’ Steak…
 6 hours ago
08.13.20
10 items
Kamala Harris Goes For Trump’s Jugular As She…
 7 hours ago
08.13.20
Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak
 7 hours ago
08.13.20
Resellers Are Hawking Telfar Bags For Ridiculous Prices…
 8 hours ago
08.13.20
Georgia Businesswoman Who Compared BLM Protesters To The…
 8 hours ago
08.13.20
Marshay Nicole’s Edge Control Gathered And Laid My…
 8 hours ago
08.13.20
Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris First Joint…
 9 hours ago
08.13.20
D.L. Hughley Defends Sen. Kamala Harris; Talks Black…
 10 hours ago
08.13.20
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Close