Hotline Established For North Carolina Residents Who Need Childcare

North Carolina will continue to stay paused in Safer At Home Phase 2 until at least Sept. 11.

Child care facilities, day camps and overnight camps remain open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements.

A hotline is available to help families find child care programs that are open and meeting NCDHHS health and safety guidelines. Parents and caregivers can call (888) 600-1685 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Care options are available in licensed child care facilities for children from infants through age 12.

“This hotline can help connect families with child care options as this pandemic continues to affect our families. We need to do everything we can to support working parents as we work to beat this virus,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

View a flyer about the hotline in English and Spanish.

“We know that families may need extra help finding school-age care options right now, as many schools have started the school year with remote learning only, and others are operating with children onsite on alternate days or weeks to meet social distancing requirements,” said Susan Gale Perry, Chief Deputy Secretary for NCDHHS. “The Child Care Hotline can help families fill that child care gap by providing referrals to available school-age programs.”

The hotline is in partnership with the NC Child Care Resource and Referral Network. After calling the hotline, individuals must contact the child care program to receive the proper enrollment forms.

☎️Families & caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call the child care hotline at 1-888-600-1685 to be connected directly to care options. For more information about child care during #COVID19, visit https://t.co/TQZCYdj4Q3. — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) August 11, 2020

