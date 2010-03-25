Traffic Stop Charges Against Sharpton’s Ex-Wife And Daughter Dropped

From the NY Post:

Al Sharpton’s ex-wife and daughter are off the hook for allegedly F-bombing cops during an October traffic stop in Harlem.

Kathy Jordan, 53, and her daughter, Dominique, 23, will see their misdemeanor grab bag of charges — including obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct — dismissed providing they are not rearrested in the next six months.

“In America, you have the right to object to police action,” said their lawyer, Michael Hardy. “And certainly you should not be arrested and prosecuted for objecting if you’ve committed no crime.”

Cops had claimed the two women profanely lit into cops when they were stopped for allegedly blowing a red light at 110th Street and 8th Avenue on Oct. 30.

“I have a play to go to — this is f—ing bullshit!” the daughter allegedly yelled. “Get the f— off me! You can’t harass me! Why the f— am I getting a summons,” she allegedly continued.

