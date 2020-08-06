CLOSE
Rihanna Shares Her Nightly Skin Routine Using Her New Skincare Line

Rihanna

Source: Gray Sorrenti / Harper’s Bazaar

One of the great things about the internet is that we get to see what the stars do behind the scenes. Rihanna took us to her bathroom to show us how she gets ready for bed using her skincare line, Fenty Beauty.

 

 

Fenty Skin pre-order is liveee y’all!! 😝🧖🏿‍♀️ If you haven’t signed up yet, hit the link in my bio to get access to shop! Our 3 step routine is gang and each product is customized to enhance the performance of each other! Meet the crew:

1.) TOTAL CLEANS’R

2.) FAT WATER TONER SERUM

3.) HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER + SPF

 

 

