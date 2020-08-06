Rihanna Shares Her Nightly Skin Routine Using Her New Skincare Line

One of the great things about the internet is that we get to see what the stars do behind the scenes. Rihanna took us to her bathroom to show us how she gets ready for bed using her skincare line, Fenty Beauty.
View this post on Instagram
@fentyskin pre-order is liveee y’all!! 😝🧖🏿♀️ If you haven’t signed up yet, hit the link in my bio to get access to shop! Our 3 step routine is gang and each product is customized to enhance the performance of each other! Meet the crew: 1.) TOTAL CLEANS’R 2.) FAT WATER TONER SERUM 3.) HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER + SPF
Fenty Skin pre-order is liveee y’all!! 😝🧖🏿♀️ If you haven’t signed up yet, hit the link in my bio to get access to shop! Our 3 step routine is gang and each product is customized to enhance the performance of each other! Meet the crew:
1.) TOTAL CLEANS’R
2.) FAT WATER TONER SERUM
3.) HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER + SPF
10 Times Vanessa Simmons Shined On The Red Carpet
10 Times Vanessa Simmons Shined On The Red Carpet
1. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE HARLEM FASHION ROW PRESENTS STYLE BEAT EVENT, 2015Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE ESSENCE 10TH ANNUAL BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS GALA, 2017Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WETV CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF GROWING UP HIP HOP SEASON 3, 2017Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE ESSENCE CELEBRATES THE 2017 ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK BEAUTY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WETV CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF GROWING UP HIP HOP SEASON 4, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE VIVIENNE TAM SS AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE BOSSIP BEST DRESSED LIST EVENT, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WE TV HOSTS PREMIERE FOR HIP HOP THURSDAY, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE LADYLIKE FOUNDATION'S 11TH ANNUAL WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark