Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And Wanting To Do Verzuz Battle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Fans are already excited and indulging in Brandy’s newest album ‘B7’.

The R&B singer and actresses shared her thoughts on her project and what it feels like to release new music after 8 years.  She discusses working with her daughter on the album and grooming her for the industry.

Of course, fans are waiting on her Verzuz battle and she talks about who she would like to go against in the Instagram event.

Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And Wanting To Do Verzuz Battle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

