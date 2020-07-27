CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month Town Hall

Minority Mental Health Awareness

MODERATOR: Melissa Wade – The Light Program Director and On-Air Personality

PANELISTS:

Ernestine Briggs-King, PhD – an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine

Michelle Laws, PhD, MA – Assistant Director for Consumer Policy and Community Stakeholder Engagement Division of Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services

Bernetta Thigpen – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement Southern Piedmont Region Director

Kiricka Yarbough Smith – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement North Carolina Human Trafficking Program Director

G Herbo – National Recording Artist who has been a poster child for Mental Health Awareness

SPONSORED BY:

· Duke Health

· North Carolina Department of Administration – Council for Women and Youth

· North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

PANEL OVERVIEW

· Join Radio One Raleigh during Minority Mental Health Awareness Month as we educate our listening audience on the importance of mental health. With so much going on in today’s society (COVID-19, Domestic Violence, Social and Civil unrest) mental health issues are on the rise; some for the first time while for others, pre-existing issues are being aggravated. We want to remove the stigma(s) associated with Mental Health among African Americans and provide our audience with facts, information, and access to care.

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month Town Hall  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eva’s Corner: Do You Always Have To Take…
 8 hours ago
07.30.20
13 items
Happy Anniversary To Steph & Ayesha Curry! Here…
 10 hours ago
07.30.20
Beyonce Is Coming…
 10 hours ago
07.30.20
Why Is It #PrayForYe But Jokes For Meg?
 12 hours ago
07.30.20
7 Black Lifestyle Products You Need to Shop…
 13 hours ago
07.30.20
Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil…
 13 hours ago
07.30.20
As A Black Woman, I Had To Learn…
 13 hours ago
07.30.20
Outrage Against NYPD Builds After Viral Video Of…
 14 hours ago
07.30.20
Tyler Perry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Questioned About…
 15 hours ago
07.30.20
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very…
 15 hours ago
07.30.20
Black Tony Leaves A Voice Message Saying He…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
Georgia Mother Found Dead After She Was Kidnapped…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
Close