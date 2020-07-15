CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know About Tax Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains everything you need to know about tax day 2020.  Due to the current pandemic, the government delayed the tax day but today is the official day to file. She answers all the questions that listeners had about filing taxes, you can’t pay, or if you’re needing more time to file.

Listen to Jini Thornton for details on filing your taxes this year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS]

Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_108461" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images[/caption] The Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reached agreement on a 10-year contract extension that keeps him in Kansas City through the 2031 season. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. It includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. With his historical payout over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American professional sports. He now becomes the ONLY player in the NFL to make the list of the top 25 list of the largest North American sports contracts in North American sports history. Take a look at the other 24 athletes that make up the highest earnings in professional sports, and one thing you can take from this list, get your children in BASEBALL immediately!  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know About Tax Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
North Carolina City Apologizes For Slavery
 2 hours ago
07.15.20
Hot Spot: Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Left The…
 5 hours ago
07.15.20
Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know…
 5 hours ago
07.15.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…
 8 hours ago
07.15.20
Meet The Derricos! TLC Introduces A Show About…
 8 hours ago
07.15.20
Hot Spot: Remembering Naya Rivera & Al B.…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Shares How To Boost…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Your Mask May Be Giving You Maskne. Here’s…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Abusing…
 2 days ago
07.14.20
Tamera Mowry-Housely Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’ Talk…
 2 days ago
07.14.20
Quarantine Meals: Spicy Italian Turkey Sausage Over Polenta…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce’ Have An Entanglement With…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
The Washington Redskins Officially Announce The Decision To…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
Tahj Mowry Shares His Feelings For Ex-Girlfriend Naya…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
Close