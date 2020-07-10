CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The Black Farmers’ Market Is Back In Durham This Weekend

Collard greens

Source: Creativeye99 / Getty

After an impressive showing in Raleigh, the Black Farmers’ Market is headed back to the Bull City this weekend.

“We can’t believe July is already here. Join us on the second Sunday of the month @provident1898! We are adding more space and more vendors to help cut down time in the line. Get there early! No pets allowed.”

 

 

PUMA Launches Mile Rider Feat. Winnie Harlow

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

6 photos Launch gallery

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

Continue reading Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

[caption id="attachment_3165086" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mile Rider / other[/caption] Chances are your parents remember The Rider, Puma's classic jogging sneaker first launched in the '80s. Well, it's back -- not that it ever left exactly--but the shoe has been remixed with a focus on the ladies, an updated '90s aesthetic, and Winnie Harlow as the face. Named The Mile Rider, the new shoe draws influence from jet-ski inspired graphics with its bright pops of pink, yellow, blue, and green on top of the black synthetic leather base. With its focus on comfort, the cushiony shoe is perfect for (masked) summer fun, even if we're all spending a little less time outdoors these days, and Harlow seems to agree. [caption id="attachment_3165058" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Winnie Harlow / PUMA[/caption] “The Mile Rider has become my new favorite sneaker,” the 25-year-old model said in a news release. “I love the sporty look, the color combination, and how comfy they are – they are definitely summer ready.” Harlow shared the news that she's Puma's newest ambassador on Instagram last month, and as part of that partnership, Puma will be making a product donation to the Trayvon Martin Foundation's Summer STEM Camp. The sneaker brand has also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and stopped all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram throughout July as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign to support its Black consumers. We should also point out Meg the Stallion is another celeb adding to the Black Girl Magic on Puma's roster. The Mile Rider retails for $80 and will be available on Puma.com and in Puma stores and other select retailers this Saturday, July 11.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

black , durham , Farmer's Market

Videos
Latest
5 People Arrested In Connection With Rapper Pop…
 4 hours ago
07.10.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…
 22 hours ago
07.09.20
Say Hello To Javicia Leslie, TV’s First Black…
 23 hours ago
07.09.20
Working Mom- Mom’s And Your Virtual Workspace
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Celebrity Stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew Does Not Want You…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Glee Star Naya Rivera Gone Missing While Taking…
 1 day ago
07.10.20
Sheriff Who Is Also A Pastor Physically Threatens…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence &…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Gary’s Tea: What Makes Someone An “Exotic” Woman?…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
12 items
It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Jeff Johnson On How White Supremacy Impacts The…
 3 days ago
07.07.20
Close