The Black Farmers’ Market Is Back In Durham This Weekend

After an impressive showing in Raleigh, the Black Farmers’ Market is headed back to the Bull City this weekend.
“We can’t believe July is already here. Join us on the second Sunday of the month @provident1898! We are adding more space and more vendors to help cut down time in the line. Get there early! No pets allowed.”
View this post on Instagram
DURHAM: We can’t believe July is already here. Join us on the second Sunday of the month @provident1898! We are adding more space and more vendors to help cut down time in the line. Get there early! No pets allowed. #blackfarmersmarket #urbanfarmers #blackdollarsmatter #blackjoy #blackentrepreneurs #blackfarmers #blackfarmersmarketnc #durm #durhamnc #nchistory #healthycommunity #blackfoodways #waterways #foodsovereignty #selfsufficientbyanymeansnecessary
Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow
Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow
1.Source:other 1 of 6
2. PUMA Launches Mile Rider Feat. Winnie HarlowSource:other 2 of 6
3. PUMA Launches Mile Rider Feat. Winnie HarlowSource:other 3 of 6
4. PUMA Launches Mile Rider Feat. Winnie HarlowSource:other 4 of 6
5. PUMA Launches Mile Rider Feat. Winnie HarlowSource:other 5 of 6
6. Puma Mile Rider Sunny GetawaySource:PUMA 6 of 6
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark