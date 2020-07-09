Drunk ‘Karen’s Husband’ Claims He’s ‘Not A Racist’ After Calling Bartender The N-Word In Viral Video

Karen‘s husband is at it again.

This time, he takes the form of a CEO who hurled a series of racist comments at a bartender. Of course, after a video of the incident went viral, the man is now claiming that he’s not racist.

According to The Fresno Bee, Jason Wood was on a business trip to Fresno when he visited the Out of the Barrel Taproom. The victim of his insults, Rebecca Hernandez, wrote in an Instagram post that Wood refused to wear a face mask in the venue in order to protect against COVID-19. Hernandez said that employees made multiple attempts to have Wood wear a mask but after he refused, the employees tried to cut him off from purchasing anymore alcohol and they asked him to leave.

This caused Wood to become belligerent and in a recorded video of the incident he called Hernandez a “dark-haired dumbass, sand ni**er motherf*cker.” At one point, when Hernandez made a call to have Wood removed, he said “I’m leaving. Don’t worry about me. Don’t worry about me, Saudi Arabia.” When Hernandez asks Wood what he said, he replies, “You’re fu**ing stupid like they are.”

Hernandez wrote in her Instagram post that prior to the video recording, Wood even tried to “bribe” the Out of the Barrel staff, saying he’d “give us $100 if we just poured him a beer.” The staff turned down Wood’s offer, says Hernandez. In an interview with the Bee, Hernandez admitted that Wood was drunk.

“Two female bartenders telling a middle-aged, white man he can’t have something he wants and he can’t buy it either must have really hurt his ego,” Hernandez wrote in her post.

In the video, Wood even identifies himself and his company when Hernandez asks for his name. “Jason ‘Mother Fu**ing’ Wood. Actionable Insights.”

Actionable Insights is a digital marketing firm that has offices in St. Petersburg, Florida. Wood told The Bee that he was out with Fresno colleagues on Tuesday night when the bar incident occurred. He argued that he wasn’t racist and he blamed his actions on the alcohol.

“I feel awful about the whole thing,” Wood said. “We had seven or eight beers. It knocked me out. I don’t remember any of that. When I saw the video, my jaw just dropped. I was a jerk.”

He continued, “I don’t talk to people like that. I’m not that type of guy… I’m not a racist. What I said didn’t even apply to her. I would’ve had a better grasp on the vernacular if I was a racist. I was that blacked-out drunk.”

Since the video of the incident went viral, Wood’s business pages and social media have been taken down from the Internet. There’s no word on whether he removed himself from his position.

He said that he and his staff have attempted to reach out to someone who claimed to be Hernandez’s brother to offer an apology, but they weren’t able to make contact. He said that he didn’t want to call or visit the bar directly because it could make Hernandez uncomfortable.

“I feel awful for the things that I said,” Wood said. “I’ve been the guy that shares stuff (on social media) when someone else has made racist comments. So I understand everyone’s reaction. I get it. But this was me doing something wrong. The business did nothing wrong. That was Jason with too much craft beer.”

Hernandez argued that because Wood is “the CEO and President of Actionable Insights, there probably won’t be any consequences for his racist actions.”

She added, “But I hope sharing this can be a lesson to others: It doesn’t matter how much money or power you think you have, it clearly can’t buy you dignity.”

SEE ALSO:

Black Protesters Arrested By NYPD Were Charged With Felony Way More Than White Demonstrators, Data Shows

Video Shows UFC Star Brutally Beat ‘Elderly Man’ Unconscious And Yelling The N-Word

Drunk ‘Karen’s Husband’ Claims He’s ‘Not A Racist’ After Calling Bartender The N-Word In Viral Video was originally published on newsone.com