Three Groups Are Doing A Free Food Distribution In Durham This Friday

What do we do when the government and the vast majority of companies fail to provide the basic necessities? Organize, Organize, ORGANIZE!

Together with the NC Poor People’s Campaign : A National Call For Moral Revival and Carolina Jews for Justice, we are distributing over *500 food boxes* to individuals and families in need this upcoming Friday through our newest political food distribution program – “Fed Up.”

Delicious, local, and beyond organic produce generously shared by Sankofa Farms LLC together with Farmer Foodshare and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

If you are hungry or know someone who needs food in Durham, please sign up and/or share this link.

DEADLINE to sign up (link below) is BEFORE Wednesday at 5 PM.

Also, if you are interested in volunteering, please fill out the Google Form, too

Sign-up/volunteer registration – REQUIRED:

bit.ly/FedUpJuly10

Details: Lakewood Shopping Center Parking Lot (Shoppers St), Durham, NC 27707. Fri., 7/10 – 11am – 1pm.

BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack 10 photos Launch gallery BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack 1. Thick Thighs Bae 1 of 10 2. Built Bae 2 of 10 3. Woke Bae 3 of 10 4. Aviators Bae 4 of 10 5. Struttin' Bae 5 of 10 6. Laugh Out Loud Bae 6 of 10 7. Race Day Bae 7 of 10 8. Ice Bath Bae 8 of 10 9. Biceps Bae 9 of 10 10. Captain Bae 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack [caption id="attachment_3158967" align="alignleft" width="992"] Source: Chris Graythen / Getty[/caption] If you hadn't heard of NASCAR driver Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace prior to the past few weeks, you are not alone. But since the Black Lives Matter Movement resurged after the death of George Floyd, it appears that the only Black professional driver in Nascar's Cup Series is slowly becoming a household name. Not too long ago, the 26-year-old proudly wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt to a NASCAR event, which we know must have not been easy given how deeply racist the sport has been since its inception—they just stopped allowing the Confederate flag to be displayed at their events because Bubba was so insistent on them banning them. Imagine, having to ask your job to stop displaying the Confederate flag, y'all, in 2020. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBJeso1DFeQ/ Then, last week, a noose was found in his garage stall, which was reported to the FBI, who claimed it wasn't a hate crime because the rope had been hanging in the garage since at least last October. While folks have accused the racer of trying to pull a Jussie Smollett, Wallace, whose mother Desiree Wallace is Black and his father is white, continues to stand by the fact that he will not be intimated. “As my mother told me today, ‘they are just trying to scare you,’” the Mobile, Alabama-native wrote in a statement on June, 22. “This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.” [caption id="attachment_3159449" align="alignleft" width="810"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] So....not only is he brave, but he's also a snack! Therefore, we are going to celebrate both of those aspects of the NASCAR star with this gallery of him being the beefy fast driving hunk that he is:

