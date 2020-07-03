CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Know An Artist Who Wants Their Work Featured In Durham?

AKOO Clothing x Ewing Athletics Sneaker Collaboration Pre-Launch Event

Source: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital / Bernard Smalls iOne Digital

If you’re a local or regional artist, your work could soon be featured on nine new solar-powered bus shelters located throughout Durham!

As part of the Participatory Budgeting initiative, the City of Durham’s Cultural and Public Art Program is partnering with the Budget and Management Services Department to hire professional artists or artist teams to create public art that will enrich the new solar-powered bus stops. Bus shelters will be installed throughout Durham at existing stops that lack shelters and other amenities. To improve ridership experience as well as contribute to renewable energy generation, shelters will include 2-D vinyl artwork commissioned by the City, as well as solar panel installations at select shelters that will power lights and USB charging stations. The shelters proposed across the three wards of Durham are based on locations identified by the community through the Participatory Budgeting process. The ballot outlined the following description of the project: “Bus Shelters with Reclaimed Art and Solar Panels. Install bus shelters at existing stops that lack shelters and other stop amenities in nearby areas. To improve the ridership experience and aesthetics as well as contribute to renewable energy generation, shelters will include artwork commissioned by local artists using reclaimed materials as well as solar panels installations at select shelters that will power lights and USB charging stations.”

Get more details here.

 

 

Mary Louise Miracle Serum

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

Continue reading 7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

Here at HelloBeautiful, we always make to cruise the virtual shopping racks. And since we can always count on Black creatives to bring the heat in the beauty industry, we always make it a point to keep a keen eye on all the innovative beauty finds of the week. 7 Black Beauty Products You Need to Buy This Week If you're in the shopping mood this week, you're in for a real treat. From makeup, skincare, body care brands and more, there are plenty of products we know you wouldn't mind adding to your collection. Black Beauty Editors, Influencers & Entreprenuers Sound Off On The #PullUpOrShutUpChallenge With that said, it's time to start browsing. Get your credit card ready and follow along as we take you through the must have beauty products for this week.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

artist , Bus Shelter , durham

Videos
Latest
Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To…
 23 hours ago
07.02.20
Miami Cop Caught On Camera Punching A Black…
 23 hours ago
07.02.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
Will Frack Be Back? Phaedra Parks Responds To…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
9 items
Happy Birthday Missy Elliott! Top 9 Iconic Missy…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
19 items
Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Importance Of Face Coverings With…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
August Alsina Talks Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Says…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
16 items
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 2 days ago
07.01.20
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
Close