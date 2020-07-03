Know An Artist Who Wants Their Work Featured In Durham?

If you’re a local or regional artist, your work could soon be featured on nine new solar-powered bus shelters located throughout Durham!
As part of the Participatory Budgeting initiative, the City of Durham’s Cultural and Public Art Program is partnering with the Budget and Management Services Department to hire professional artists or artist teams to create public art that will enrich the new solar-powered bus stops. Bus shelters will be installed throughout Durham at existing stops that lack shelters and other amenities. To improve ridership experience as well as contribute to renewable energy generation, shelters will include 2-D vinyl artwork commissioned by the City, as well as solar panel installations at select shelters that will power lights and USB charging stations. The shelters proposed across the three wards of Durham are based on locations identified by the community through the Participatory Budgeting process. The ballot outlined the following description of the project: “Bus Shelters with Reclaimed Art and Solar Panels. Install bus shelters at existing stops that lack shelters and other stop amenities in nearby areas. To improve the ridership experience and aesthetics as well as contribute to renewable energy generation, shelters will include artwork commissioned by local artists using reclaimed materials as well as solar panels installations at select shelters that will power lights and USB charging stations.”
