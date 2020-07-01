CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ben & Jerry’s Is Sick Of How Police Treat Black People

Ice cream time!

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Your favorite ice cream company continues to prove why they are your favorite. And they are clear: We’re sick of how Black people are treated by the police.

Last week, Ben & Jerry’s posted a statement about the treatment of Black people by police, especially during COVID-19:

 

“We have always been direct when it comes to racial justice. And last week we made it abundantly clear exactly where we standOpens a new window on the murder of George Floyd and the urgent need to dismantle white supremacy.

As we wrote last week, George Floyd’s murder was not an isolated incident, but rather the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy.

Even as we battle a global pandemic, that same culture of white supremacy is on full display in how police nationwide are enforcing vital social distancing guidelines.

People of Color Are Being Unfairly Targeted

We are seeing evidence that police are using social distancing enforcement as a tool—and an excuse—to engage in race-based harassmentOpens a new window. In New York, 81% of social distancing-related summonsOpens a new window issued from March to May 4 were for Black or Latinx people, despite the groups only making up 24% and 27% of the population respectively. In Ohio, Black people are at least four times as likelyOpens a new window to be charged with violating the state’s stay-at-home order as white people. Meanwhile, majority-white protestors demanding to end stay-at-home orders—some of whom openly identify as white supremacistsOpens a new window—are largely being left alone.

The Consequences for People of Color are Higher

The footage of police handing out masks to white violators of social-distancing rules juxtaposed with the footage of sometimes violent take-downsOpens a new window in communities of color by police show a radically different approach to “enforcement.” And the consequences are far more dire for Black people. Of those taken into custody, 95% of white defendants were released without bond, compared to less than 50% of Black defendantsOpens a new window brought in for the same offense. And in most places, if you can’t afford to pay bail, you can’t get out of jail. We already know there’s no such thing as social distancing if you’re locked up. That’s a cruel—and potentially lethal—sentence to serve if you’re already at greater risk from COVID-19.

We Can’t Let COVID Be an Excuse for Racial Persecution

The righteous howl for justice for George FloydOpens a new window, Breonna TaylorOpens a new window, Ahmaud ArberyOpens a new windowTony McDadeOpens a new window and so many others has brought hundreds of thousands of Americans into the streets, regardless of social distancing rules. But even as those protests grow nationwide, the racial bias of social distancing enforcement is just another  wound in what’s become death by 1,000 cuts for Black people and other people of color. We must hold our officials accountable.

We Must Dismantle White Supremacy

Back in April, Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker called forOpens a new window racial profiling training for all law enforcement during the pandemic. As of last week, lawmakers were still dividedOpens a new window over how to pass reform legislation, but cities around the country immediately started responding with calls for radical change. In New York, a law that effectively covers up past police wrongdoing may soon be overturnedOpens a new window. In Minneapolis earlier this week, the city started the processOpens a new window of dismantling the police forceOpens a new window, sending a clear signal that traditional approaches to law enforcement aren’t working. In D.C. on Monday, Congressional Democrats introduced the Justice in Policing Act of 2020Opens a new window, which would ban chokeholds, certain no-knock warrants, and establish a national database to track police misconduct. We’re seeing some positive changes across the nationOpens a new window—but we still have 401 years of systemic oppression to overcome.Opens a new window

The biased nature of social distancing enforcement is just one more example of why we must dismantle white supremacy and work to reverse centuries of discriminationOpens a new window. Stand with us, and with others calling for justice, like Patrisse CullorsOpens a new window, cofounder of Black Lives MatterOpens a new window, who calls for “transform[ing] the world so we can start something new.”

“We have to push and challenge officials across the country to stop tactics of terror,” Cullors writes in an op-ed published in Vogue. “Support the local organizations that are putting their bodies on the line by getting involved, sharing resources, amplifying their efforts, and donating to the cause. The world is watching and we need you.”

It’s time to take action. Do your part to put a stop to endless daily injustices that built up this system of ongoing racism and create a fairer, safer world for everyone.”

BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals

Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

15 photos Launch gallery

Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

Continue reading Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

[caption id="attachment_3074264" align="alignleft" width="856"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] It's one thing to have an opinion about a child (which you should not), but it's a whole other thing to feel the need to express it on social media where that said child can see it. This is what happened to Marsai Martin, who received some online bullying on Sunday night during the BET Awards when she announced the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist that went to Megan Thee Stallion. https://twitter.com/BET/status/1277401728909021187?s=20 Wearing an ash blonde wig with her signature glasses and adorable smile, the 16-year-old Black-ish star looked like she was having a ball as a presenter, but shortly after her category, she noticed that folks were teasing her looks. https://twitter.com/SoulBounce/status/1277398554659753989?s=20 https://twitter.com/monithegreatest/status/1277398433683431428?s=20 https://twitter.com/itsKindraMone/status/1277398857543036928?s=20 This prompted the pint-sized movie producer to clap back and remind her haters to be kind. "Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth ... which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards," she wrote on Twitter.  https://twitter.com/marsaimartin/status/1277413550978248704?s=20 Often times, people like to get snarky on Twitter and I get it, but regardless of Marsai's celebrity status, she is still a child; a Black girl at that. Thankfully, she has thick skin, which we see in this video she posted, where at first Marsai appears teary-eyed but really is unbothered by it all. Peep the end and she uses to blow her nose. AN ENTIRE MOOD! https://twitter.com/ThisBeLi/status/1277424173699268610?s=20 Of course, her fans had her back.  Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Marsai's post and some serious words of encouragement. We love to see it!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Ben & Jerry's , Black People , White supremacy

Videos
Latest
9 items
Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On…
 21 hours ago
06.30.20
Mary J. Blige Is Releasing Her Own Wine…
 21 hours ago
06.30.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave…
 1 day ago
06.30.20
Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I…
 1 day ago
06.30.20
10 items
BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A…
 1 day ago
06.30.20
Peach & Lily Launches Mentorship Program To Uplift…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
10 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Jaden & Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out YouTuber…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Mo’Nique’s ‘Crazy In Love’ Intro Is The Best…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
16 items
See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
21 items
BET Awards 2020 Winners
 2 days ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
House Pass Bill To Make Washington, D.C. 51st…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
Close