Peach & Lily Launches Mentorship Program To Uplift Black Estheticians

The second I decided that I was going to commit to incorporating Korean skincare into my then-trifling skincare regimen, the first website I went to was Peach & Lily.

Founded in 2012 by esthetician Alicia Yoon, the site is a wonderful curation of some of the top brands of products from around the world and offers range of products from essences, snail creams and oil cleansers. They even have their own brand of K-beauty products, which has dramatically improved the texture of my skin. It’s got me glowing!

Just when I didn’t think I could love Peach & Lily anymore, they went and created a new initiative for Black estheticians and students. Enter their Peach Skincare Academy Mentorship Program, a one-year program that aims to empower Black skincare gurus through a series of 1-on-1 and group sessions that will help the participants learn Korean beauty techniques, tips on how to stand out in a job interview, who to apply for their license. Even better? Each participant will also receive a 1-on-1 zoom call with Yoon to discuss their professional plans for the future.

“Estheticians who have developed deep expertise in skin structure and function, products and ingredients, and specialized skincare techniques can help teach and empower our community to achieve their best skin yet,” the brand wrote in a blog announcing the initiative.

Adding, “We also believe that, as a beauty brand, we have a responsibility to help create a more beautiful, just, and equitable world. In the skincare industry, our Black community is underrepresented. As part of our ongoing commitment to uplifting our Black community, we are launching this mentorship program first for our Black community of estheticians and esthetics students. We will be expanding this program in the future to include others in our community as well.”

If you are interested, the deadline to apply is right around the corner—June 30—and the program kicks off on August 1.

Now, if you’re not an esthetician or aspiring one, but want to check out Peach & Lilly products, here are four of my faves that you can add to your collection now:

Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask ($43): Even if spas are reopening, not everyone is comfortable to get a peel. But with this mask, you can get salon-quality care at the crib. If you have large pores, textured skin and bumps (like me), this mask, from the Peach & Lily collection, is perfect to help smooth out your skin over time. One thing though: it can sting, a lot, especially the first few times, but over time it gets better. And trust me; it’s worth it.

Glass Skin Refining Serum ($39): Another star from the Peach & Lily collection, this serum’s goal is to help you attain that crystal-clear glass skin look. Give it two months and your skin and your pores will thank you.

Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule ($27): This ampoule, also known as a “supercharged serum,” is the holy grail everyone should have in their skincare arsenal. Yes, it’s made with snail cream, which may sound gross, but this rich serum is packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich cocoa and does wonders on acne scars, wrinkles and troubled skin.

May Coop Raw Sauce ($31): Hands down, this is the first product I ordered from their site and it remains my ultimate favorite. This essence created by May Coop, is the best step in my skincare regimen. Jampacked with “93% maple tree sap, skin-nourishing fructan powder (eco-cert certified), and Asian herbal and fruit extracts,” this essence and toner hydrates and plumps your skin and preps it for the rest of the products in your regimen. Tip: You use Raw Sauce after you wash, exfoliate and tone and before you use serum, moisturizer and creams.

Apply for the Peach Skincare Academy Mentorship Program here.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever used Korean skincare products? Which are your favorites?

