Actress AJ Johnson is one of those eternal beauties, one of the queens of the Black Don’t Crack movement! She taps in with Good Morning H-Town from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss how she left LA for St. Thomas as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began to rise, her show Girlfriends Check-In with Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Holly Robinson-Peete, how to motivate someone to get active, how she’s managed to stay relevant after nearly four decades in the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I’m open to trying different things,” the House Party actress says. “I’m open to all the things I’m passionate about from acting to travel to fitness … I try to live my happy and find my peace and joy. And to remain relevant in that? Amen.”

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Saweetie Breaks Down ‘Tap In’ Single & Why She Flips Samples To Make New Hits [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: London Brown Talks Playing Bootsy Collins On ‘American Soul’, Dream Roles & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Channing Tatum Explains Why He Attended George Floyd’s Funeral, Talks Allyship & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

AJ Johnson Talks ‘Girlfriends Check-In,’ & Staying Relevant & Preparing Your Mind For Greater [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: