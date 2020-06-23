CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs Right Off!

The actress and GMA co-host said it was an accident, but she's still a little shook.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 10, 2020

Source: Bonnie Biess / Getty

Since the lockdown hit more than three months ago, we’ve been at home doing our best to maintain our edges and our skin…on our own. And for Keke Palmer, who was ready to get back into the beauty fold, she did just that, as her facialist’s office reopened back up. But…she had a tiny incident, thanks to an aggressive dermaplaning session.

See, the procedure (which is one of my favorites) uses a tiny blade to manually exfoliate dead skin cells from the face. But for the actress and GMA co-host, her session got a tad too aggressive and left her without her beautiful baby hairs!

Palmer, who admits her skin is glowing thanks to the scapel, took to Instagram to state her case.

“I just got a facial from this lady,” Palmer said on Sunday. “My skin was acting up —it’s acting up again — and I love the facial. As you can see, the skin is glowing. I mean, whoa. I have a lot of hair on my skin that contributes to me having acne — trying to tweeze it, trying to get rid of it, whatever.”

“She got all up in there, removed a lot of that hair. You know, was getting in good,” she says. “But when she was getting the hair, getting my little fur beard lightweight, she ended up also getting my baby hairs. My baby hairs! She took ’em!”

Welp!

 

Hilarious!

Now, we know that sis has been growing her hair out too. Just take a look at her length check last week with her natural hair:

 

 

Hopefully, her edges will grow back in and her skin will continue to glow, but next time, they better lay off her edges!

RELATED NEWS:

KeKe Palmer Is Giving Is A Blonde Bombshell In This Ombré Wig

Charlotte Wilson’s Glow Skin Enhancement Company Manufactures Beauty Products For Your Favorite Celebrity’s Skin Care Collections

Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY Quarantine Face Mask

KeKe Palmer Harper's Bazaar Digital Issue

KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper's Bazaar

4 photos Launch gallery

KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper's Bazaar

Continue reading KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar

KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper's Bazaar

[caption id="attachment_3094768" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Adrienne Raquel / Harper's Bazaar[/caption] There's something about KeKe Palmer that is undeniable. Since the days she had her own talk show on BET, she's always displayed an effortless talent whether it's a simple take on a Tik Tok challenge, landing a co-hosting job on Sara & Michael, or landing a beauty campaign with Olay, she's proven her #Blackgirlmagic isn't mythical, it's God-given. And then there's her fashion. She always keeps it cute. And can turn up the volume at any moment, (see this VMA look we love). The starlet covers Harper's Bazaar's digital issue in a dazzling Marc Jacobs' gown, coat and top hat. The inside images are equally stunning. Styled by Cassie Anderson, Palmer looks radiant in sequins. The Hustlers actress opens up to the glossy about her online presence and not being validated by awards. Keep scrolling for her story and read the rest, here.

Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs Right Off!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Police Protecting KKKaren While She Threatens To Hang…
 1 hour ago
06.23.20
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Being Reunited With Her…
 1 hour ago
06.23.20
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 3 hours ago
06.23.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control,…
 3 hours ago
06.23.20
D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Hurricane…
 3 hours ago
06.23.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: How To Prevent…
 4 hours ago
06.23.20
Get Your E-Ticket Now! “A Night of Inspiration”…
 18 hours ago
06.22.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave…
 22 hours ago
06.22.20
Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If…
 23 hours ago
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…
 23 hours ago
06.22.20
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 23 hours ago
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…
 23 hours ago
06.22.20
Cardi B Calls Out Dominicans For Denying Their…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Close